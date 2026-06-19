close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen waarschuwt voor ongemak in Monaco: 'Ik ga alvast een nieuwe rug bestellen'

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen flies to Red Bull HQ as radical change proposed

Verstappen waarschuwt voor ongemak in Monaco: 'Ik ga alvast een nieuwe rug bestellen' — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen flies to Red Bull HQ as radical change proposed

All the latest F1 news from around the world on Friday June 19

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Max Verstappen jetted in to Red Bull's UK base on Thursday with speculation continuing to rage about his F1 future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman landed in his private jet ahead of an expected visit to the team's factory in Milton Keynes.

➡️ READ MORE

Carlos Sainz proposes radical new F1 season format

F1 star Carlos Sainz has unveiled a wacky new season structure that he feels would determine a true drivers' champion and constructors' victor.

The Spaniard currently drives for Williams, but in the past, has also raced in the pinnacle of motorsport with four other outfits; Red Bull junior squad Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours

Jos Verstappen has hit out at Ralf Schumacher's claims on Max Verstappen's ongoing links with Mercedes.

For nearly a year, the four-time Formula 1 world champion has been subject of heavy rumours linking him with a move to the Silver Arrows from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit says Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc never did

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has claimed that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has managed to get Ferrari onside in a way that Charles Leclerc has never done.

Leclerc has been with Ferrari for seven full seasons, but has not yet had a serious title challenge, and has only claimed eight grand prix victories in that time.

➡️ READ MORE

WhatsApp messages reveal what Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari colleagues really think about him

A former Ferrari F1 legend has revealed what the team really think about their seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit joined Ferrari last year but struggled, not claiming a single grand prix podium with the team in 2025, and finishing 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari loves Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari loves Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have one thing that Mercedes lack

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has explained what his team are lacking compared to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's recent form has propelled him into the fight for the title, when it had previously looked to be between just Antonelli and his team-mate George Russell.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star fumes at F1 issue: 'I'm not a machine, its not working'

A star of the Red Bull F1 team has raised concerns regarding the 2026 starting procedure after it had a detrimental effect on their result at the Barcelona Grand Prix last time out.

On Sunday, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosted the seventh round of the F1 2026 championship, which is currently led by Kimi Antonelli.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz F1 News Today

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

What this F1 fan shouted at Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin disaster has gone viral

What this F1 fan shouted at Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin disaster has gone viral

  • 8 minutes ago
Mercedes' FIA penalty appeal concludes as official statement issued

Mercedes' FIA penalty appeal concludes as official statement issued

  • 36 minutes ago
'ADUO is bull****' - this is how controversial new F1 rule should work

'ADUO is bull****' - this is how controversial new F1 rule should work

  • 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have the one thing Mercedes lack - and it is not speed

Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have the one thing Mercedes lack - and it is not speed

  • 2 hours ago
Sky F1 pundit claims Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do

Sky F1 pundit claims Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do

  • 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours

Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours

  • Yesterday 21:57

Just in

11:15
What this F1 fan shouted at Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin disaster has gone viral
10:47
Mercedes' FIA penalty appeal concludes as official statement issued
09:55
'ADUO is bull****' - this is how controversial new F1 rule should work
09:12
Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have the one thing Mercedes lack - and it is not speed
08:27
Sky F1 pundit claims Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'ADUO is bull****' - this is how controversial new F1 rule should work F1 2026

'ADUO is bull****' - this is how controversial new F1 rule should work

1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours Latest F1 News

Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours

Yesterday 21:57
Lewis Hamilton brought glory back to Ferrari, but Italians still want Kimi Antonelli in red Ferrari F1

Lewis Hamilton brought glory back to Ferrari, but Italians still want Kimi Antonelli in red

Yesterday 13:58
Lewis Hamilton made F1 great again as Sky announce spectacular viewing figures Sky Sports F1

Lewis Hamilton made F1 great again as Sky announce spectacular viewing figures

Yesterday 11:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x