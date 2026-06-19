All the latest F1 news from around the world on Friday June 19

Max Verstappen jetted in to Red Bull's UK base on Thursday with speculation continuing to rage about his F1 future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman landed in his private jet ahead of an expected visit to the team's factory in Milton Keynes.

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Carlos Sainz proposes radical new F1 season format

F1 star Carlos Sainz has unveiled a wacky new season structure that he feels would determine a true drivers' champion and constructors' victor.

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The Spaniard currently drives for Williams, but in the past, has also raced in the pinnacle of motorsport with four other outfits; Red Bull junior squad Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

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Jos Verstappen blasts Ralf Schumacher over Max Verstappen Red Bull rumours

Jos Verstappen has hit out at Ralf Schumacher's claims on Max Verstappen's ongoing links with Mercedes.

For nearly a year, the four-time Formula 1 world champion has been subject of heavy rumours linking him with a move to the Silver Arrows from Red Bull.

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Sky F1 pundit says Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc never did

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has claimed that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has managed to get Ferrari onside in a way that Charles Leclerc has never done.

Leclerc has been with Ferrari for seven full seasons, but has not yet had a serious title challenge, and has only claimed eight grand prix victories in that time.

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WhatsApp messages reveal what Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari colleagues really think about him

A former Ferrari F1 legend has revealed what the team really think about their seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit joined Ferrari last year but struggled, not claiming a single grand prix podium with the team in 2025, and finishing 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

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Ferrari loves Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have one thing that Mercedes lack

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has explained what his team are lacking compared to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's recent form has propelled him into the fight for the title, when it had previously looked to be between just Antonelli and his team-mate George Russell.

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Red Bull star fumes at F1 issue: 'I'm not a machine, its not working'

A star of the Red Bull F1 team has raised concerns regarding the 2026 starting procedure after it had a detrimental effect on their result at the Barcelona Grand Prix last time out.

On Sunday, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosted the seventh round of the F1 2026 championship, which is currently led by Kimi Antonelli.

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