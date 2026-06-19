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Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP

Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have the one thing Mercedes lack - and it is not speed

Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli admits Ferrari have the one thing Mercedes lack - and it is not speed

The 2026 title race is well and truly on

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has explained what his team are lacking compared to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's recent form has propelled him into the fight for the title, when it had previously looked to be between just Antonelli and his team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton's win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend capped off a period of form that had seen him finish second in both of the previous two grands prix too.

On top of that, Antonelli's failure to even finish the race in Barcelona brought Hamilton to within 41 points of Antonelli's previously huge lead at the top of the championship.

It was Russell's two point-less efforts in Canada and Monaco that had previously allowed Hamilton to overtake Russell for second in the standings, and Antonelli has hinted that it is this consistency in performance and results that is making Ferrari a real threat to Mercedes.

"For sure, they're in incredible form," he told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "Ferrari is very reliable, but they're quick as well.

"We just need to maximise every opportunity that we have and then try to do our best, but it's not going to be straightforward.

"I'm already looking forward to the next one, because I really want to go back to where we left off."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen flies to Red Bull HQ as radical change proposed

Mercedes the fastest team in Barcelona?

Antonelli went on to make the rather bold claim that he was the fastest driver during Sunday's race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, despite Hamilton's blinding pace on the medium tyres.

A fortunately-timed virtual safety car gave Hamilton a helping hand in terms of track position, and Antonelli therefore felt that he had been the fastest driver out there and on for the win.

"I think we were quickest on track today," he continued. "Lewis, at the end, was very quick, but in the second stint we were super quick.

Antonelli believes Mercedes were still fastest in Barcelona.
Antonelli believes Mercedes were still fastest in Barcelona.

"Of course, Lewis, after the VSC, was not possible to catch, and by the way, I'm very happy for his win. It's good to see that he got his first win with Ferrari.

"On my side, it's very disappointing. I feel a bit empty right now, but at the same time, these things happen to everyone and the most important is to come back stronger."

READ MORE: Sky F1 star reveals 'horrific' hate for Max Verstappen question

READ MORE: Hamilton title boost with Ferrari poised to unleash new power unit

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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