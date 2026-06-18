Jos Verstappen has hit out at Ralf Schumacher's claims on Max Verstappen's ongoing links with Mercedes.

For nearly a year, the four-time Formula 1 world champion has been subject of heavy rumours linking him with a move to the Silver Arrows from Red Bull.

Although the Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, his manager Raymond Vermeulen confirmed the existence of an exit clause in his contract that will allow him to leave the team before then.

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This clause comes into effect in the summer break at the end of July and is subject to Verstappen being outside of the top two in the world championship, a prospect that seems all but certain given the poor season Red Bull are having, and with Verstappen down in seventh and over 100 points behind series leader Kimi Antonelli.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'makes Mercedes decision' as exit clause confirmed

Schumacher: Verstappen has rejected Mercedes

Schumacher claimed on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast that Verstappen had turned down a Mercedes offer, unhappy with a low financial package being offered to him.

Schumacher speculated that the tactic was deliberate from Wolff who fears a repeat of the toxic Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry with Antonelli and Verstappen.

He said: "I think it was done on purpose. Why bring in an expensive driver like Max Verstappen alongside Kimi Antonelli, who is already seen as the team’s rising star?

"That would pit two top drivers against each other and Wolff knows all too well from the Hamilton-Rosberg days how problematic that can be.”

Jos Verstappen: Ralf is wrong...again

Jos Verstappen though called out the former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver on his comments, saying on Instagram: "Ralf, again you bring wrong information."

Verstappen and Vermeulen met with Red Bull chiefs in Austria ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix looking to get more understanding on his future, with reports suggesting that while Verstappen hasn't told the team he is leaving, he also hasn't confirmed he is staying.

Vermeulen hinted that Verstappen may have to leave Red Bull if they can't provide a winning car, saying: “We want to move forward with Red Bull and see Max finish his career here, but he should always have the opportunity to win.”

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