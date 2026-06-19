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Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 insider claims Max Verstappen exit clause now 'impossible' for Red Bull to block

Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 insider claims Max Verstappen exit clause now 'impossible' for Red Bull to block

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull is up for debate

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen may be free to announce his departure from Red Bull in the coming weeks, according to reports in German media.

Verstappen is strictly speaking contracted with the Milton Keynes-based outfit until the end of the 2028 season, but is understood to have certain clauses in that contract.

One of those related to the form of Red Bull amid the new regulations, which swept into the sport at the beginning of 2026.

Verstappen has had a dismal start to the year, not having claimed a single grand prix win across the first seven race weekends, and sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli already.

Now, Auto Motor und Sport insider Joel Lischka has revealed the current standings in the drivers' championship may allow him to announce his departure from Red Bull sooner rather than later.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen flies to Red Bull HQ as radical change proposed

When can Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The above publication claim that one of the exit clauses in his Red Bull contract involve him being in the top two in the drivers' championship by July 1.

In 2026, that date falls immediately after the Austrian Grand Prix, the next race on the calendar.

With Verstappen currently 60 points behind second-place Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship, it is now impossible for him to be in the top two by July 1, and in fact even a win in Austria would only lift him to a maximum high of fourth depending on the results of the other drivers around him.

Therefore, the above publication state that Verstappen's continued employment at Red Bull is 'no longer guaranteed'.

The team's struggles are clear for all to see, with Red Bull down in fourth in the constructors' championship, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull. Four-time champion Verstappen is, however, 21 points ahead of his team-mate Isack Hadjar, and comfortably outperforming his new team-mate.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

There has been no indication from the Dutchman as of yet that he would want to depart the team, although this is now the third season in a row that he has been linked with a move away.

In 2024 and 2025, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was publicly pursuing the idea of Verstappen joining his team, although the form of Antonelli alongside George Russell this year has been impressive, and the two drivers have helped Mercedes gain a lead in the constructors' championship.

Of course, the main rumours surrounding Verstappen's future this year have involved the idea that he could walk away from the sport entirely. Verstappen has been very critical of the 2026 regulations, claiming the new cars are 'not fun' to drive. Back in April, it was reported that he was 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport at the age of just 28.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause

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