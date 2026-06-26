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Max Verstappen, Austrian GP, 2026, Red Bull, generic

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times and positions

Max Verstappen, Austrian GP, 2026, Red Bull, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times and positions

All the times from F1 Austrian Grand Prix practice at the Red Bull Ring

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An eventful FP1 session at the Austrian Grand Prix ended up as interesting in the pits as it was on track.

Max Verstappen's car stopped twice in the pit lane and had to be rolled back to the garage early in the hour-long session, while a hydraulic issue for reigning champion Lando Norris meant that he failed to make it out of the garage until the dying minutes.

Verstappen and team-mate Isack Hadjar both had some issues with their Red Bulls but did eventually make it out on track for some laps, with Norris' late emergence meaning that every driver set a time – including the six rookies stepping in for their more experienced colleagues.

Those rookies didn't all have completely smooth sessions though, with Haas' Ryo Hirakawa hitting one of his pit crew earlier in the session (the crew member in question was not injured).

The timesheets looked jumbled for much of the session below the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell at, with teams trying to figure out how the tyres will deal with the extremely high temperatures this weekend.

Austrian Grand Prix FP1 times

Austrian Grand Prix FP1 results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.796
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.040s
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.117s
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.281s
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.665s
6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.930s
7 Lando Norris McLaren +1.077s
8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.166s
9 Dino Beganovic Ferrari +1.258s
10 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.275s
11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.369s
12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.685s
13 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1.725s
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.750s
15 Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls +1.841s
16 Alex Albon Williams +1.848s
17 Paul Aron Audi +1.850s
18 Luke Browning Williams +2.183s
19 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +2.697s
20 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +3.406s
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.487s
22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.537s

Is there F1 today?

FP2 is next up on Friday, June 26, at 17:00 (local time) and 16:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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