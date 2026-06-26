F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times and positions
All the times from F1 Austrian Grand Prix practice at the Red Bull RingMake us your Google favorite
An eventful FP1 session at the Austrian Grand Prix ended up as interesting in the pits as it was on track.
Max Verstappen's car stopped twice in the pit lane and had to be rolled back to the garage early in the hour-long session, while a hydraulic issue for reigning champion Lando Norris meant that he failed to make it out of the garage until the dying minutes.
Verstappen and team-mate Isack Hadjar both had some issues with their Red Bulls but did eventually make it out on track for some laps, with Norris' late emergence meaning that every driver set a time – including the six rookies stepping in for their more experienced colleagues.
Those rookies didn't all have completely smooth sessions though, with Haas' Ryo Hirakawa hitting one of his pit crew earlier in the session (the crew member in question was not injured).
The timesheets looked jumbled for much of the session below the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell at, with teams trying to figure out how the tyres will deal with the extremely high temperatures this weekend.
Austrian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:07.796
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.040s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.117s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.281s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.665s
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.930s
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.077s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.166s
|9
|Dino Beganovic
|Ferrari
|+1.258s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.275s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.369s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.685s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1.725s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.750s
|15
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Racing Bulls
|+1.841s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.848s
|17
|Paul Aron
|Audi
|+1.850s
|18
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|+2.183s
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+2.697s
|20
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+3.406s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.487s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.537s
Is there F1 today?
FP2 is next up on Friday, June 26, at 17:00 (local time) and 16:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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