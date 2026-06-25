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Aston Martin F1 car on track shown on sideways iphone with F1 and Apple TV logos underneath it in white on black background

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Austrian Grand Prix for FREE today

Aston Martin F1 car on track shown on sideways iphone with F1 and Apple TV logos underneath it in white on black background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Austrian Grand Prix for FREE today

The 2026 F1 season heads to Austria this weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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F1 fans in the US will be able to watch the entire Austrian Grand Prix for free via Apple TV, as the streaming platform's partnership with F1 sees a new opportunity for free-to-air viewing.

The 2026 F1 season is entering its eighth round this weekend, with the race around the Red Bull Ring taking centre stage.

The Austrian Grand Prix is not a sprint weekend for the second year in a row, having previously hosted the shorter races in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

That means that we have a more standard F1 race weekend format in the Styrian Alps, with three practice sessions, an hour-long qualifying session on Saturday, before the main event gets underway at 3pm local time on Sunday June 28.

And all of that F1 action will be available to watch free of charge in the US.

Following the success of the F1 movie last year which was an Apple TV film, F1 and Apple TV struck up a broadcasting partnership at the beginning of 2026, with the streaming platform showing all races this year, but only in the US.

Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans which may have come in handy for the odd race this year, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the weekend completely to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix for free

Apple TV usually costs $12.99 per month in the US, although fans get access to all of the F1 action as well as all of the entertainment that the streaming platform offers for that price.

This weekend, however, non-subscribers in the US can watch all of the F1 action through the Apple TV app, with the service being expanded to include all US-based fans for the Austrian GP.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Austrian GP weekend timings

These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix:

Session Date Local time (CEST) UK time (BST) US Eastern (EDT)
Free Practice 1 Friday June 26 13:30-14:30 12:30-13:30 07:30-08:30
Free Practice 2 Friday June 26 17:00-18:00 16:00-17:00 11:00-12:00
Free Practice 3 Saturday June 27 12:30-13:30 11:30-12:30 06:30-07:30
Qualifying Saturday June 27 16:00-17:00 15:00-16:00 10:00-11:00
Grand Prix (Race) Sunday June 28 15:00 14:00 09:00

F1 presenters on Apple TV

Apple TV show the 'main' F1 TV feed. That means that presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will be on commentary via Apple TV, and he will be on with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins also all contributing, although they might not all be present for the Austrian GP.

There are a couple of new additions for Apple TV this year too - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian GP

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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