F1 fans can watch next race for FREE as new partnership announced

The Austrian GP will be available for free for some fans

The next round of the 2026 F1 season will be free for fans in the US to watch, as part of a new partnership for F1.

Following the success of the F1 movie last year which was an Apple TV film, F1 and Apple TV struck up a broadcasting partnership at the beginning of 2026, with the streaming platform showing all races this year, but only in the US.

A one-month subscription for that service costs fans $12.99 per month, but with that, they get access to all of the movies and TV shows that the streaming platform offers too.

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To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Now, ahead of the eighth round of the 2026 season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, it's been announced that Apple TV are opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge!

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Apple TV to show hotly-anticipated Austrian GP for FREE

This weekend's Austrian GP is set to see the resumption of a championship battle which is really beginning to heat up.

After five grand prix wins in a row, it was very much looking like Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli would run away with the 2026 drivers' championship, but a retirement for the young Italian at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix has seen his rivals edge closer.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed the race victory in Barcelona to close the gap to championship leader Antonelli to 41 points, while Antonelli's team-mate George Russell is a further nine points back behind Hamilton.

The Austrian GP will be the next opportunity to tell whether Hamilton and Ferrari are really in this 2026 title fight, or whether the Brit's recent form has just been a flash in the pan.

And then there's the intra-team battle between Russell and Antonelli. Although Russell closed the gap to the 19-year-old in Barcelona, Antonelli had just overtaken Russell once again before his retirement due to a mechanical failure.

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