F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's private talks revealed as Ferrari 2026 problem emerges

Sky Sports F1's David Croft has revealed that he had a private conversation with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and confirmed his future at Ferrari.

Hamilton is contracted with Ferrari until the end of the 2026 season, but after a difficult first season with the Maranello outfit, there has been questions surrounding his future.

In a recent interview, Croft has revealed he had a private conversation with Hamilton and stated what he thinks the champion will do next.

Ferrari 'problems' developing over F1 2026 as surprise team 'most advanced'

Ferrari's hopes of becoming a championship challenging outfit in 2026 may be in jeopardy if a recent F1 rumour is proven true.

As part of the 2026 regulation changes, each F1 team will have to run on 100 per cent sustainable fuel as F1 nears towards net-zero carbon in 2030.

However, rumour has it that Ferrari's fuel supplier Shell, is struggling.

Oscar Piastri drops F1 future revelation LIVE on stage

Oscar Piastri provided a glimpse into his F1 future live on stage at the FIA prize giving ceremony.

On Friday evening, Piastri had to watch on in Uzbekistan as his team-mate picked up his trophy at the annual FIA prize giving gala, and while on stage with the whole McLaren team, Piastri seemed to confirm his commitment to the Woking outfit.

Piastri is contracted with McLaren until the end of the 2028 season, but his championship loss would have been hard to take, and has led to rumours about his long-term future.

Max Verstappen mugs McLaren to win FIA award

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to a special 2025 award at the FIA prize giving gala in Uzbekistan.

On Friday evening, Norris picked up his drivers' championship trophy, McLaren their constructors' trophy, while there was also time to celebrate F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli and Ferrari's successful endurance team, who picked up their first WEC titles since 1972.

And Verstappen also picked up an award, despite not being at the ceremony in Uzbekistan.

'What a wimp!' Zak Brown pokes fun at Lando Norris over F1 title celebrations

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has jokingly described Lando Norris as a 'wimp' after his world championship celebrations.

Over team radio, it was clear that Norris was tearing up, professing his love for his mother and father who have done so much to help Norris' journey from young child who loved karting through to an F1 world champion.

But Brown has jokingly called his driver a 'wimp' for getting emotional.

