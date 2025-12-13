McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has jokingly described Lando Norris as a 'wimp' after his world championship celebrations.

Norris managed to cling on to third at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend which enabled him to win his maiden drivers' championship title.

Following the race, Norris was emotional and celebrated with his parents Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman on the grid.

Over team radio, it was clear that Norris was tearing up, professing his love for his mother and father who have done so much to help Norris' journey from young child who loved karting through to an F1 world champion.

But Brown has jokingly called his driver a 'wimp' for getting emotional, in an interview with Capital FM in which he was asked about his radio message to Norris at the end of the race, in which he said it was the 'world champion hotline'.

Brown was asked if he had planned what to say to Norris: "Just kind of flowed," he replied. "Same thing with Oscar. I don't think that was broadcast. But I wanted to talk to both guys, did that after we won the constructors last year.

"I think he was crying there. What a wimp."

Brown's Piastri criticism

While his message to Norris was very congratulatory in tone, Brown was criticised for his post-race radio message to Piastri by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Brown sounded upbeat when talking to Piastri, understandably so after just having spoken to the new world champion in Norris, and he congratulated Piastri for a great season in which he had won seven grands prix.

However, Rosberg suggested that Brown should have been more sympathetic when talking to Piastri, understanding that it was one of the worst moments of the Australian's young career.

"That's his most horrible moment in his racing career," Rosberg said live on Sky Sports F1. "Maybe Zak could have had a little more empathy there, rather than celebrating.

"He could have said, 'Next year will be your year,' but it's difficult for Zak because he's so ecstatic at the same time."

