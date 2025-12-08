2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg was not happy with McLaren CEO Zak Brown's radio message to Oscar Piastri following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite leading the world championship all the way from April-October, Piastri ended up finishing third in the standings, as Max Verstappen claimed the final three race victories of the season and Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris stormed to a maiden championship title.

In a classy gesture post-race, Piastri went up to Norris' family to congratulate them, but Zak Brown's rather upbeat radio message led to some criticism from Rosberg.

Once the race had finished, Brown spoke to Piastri via team radio, saying: "What a season, what a season. You're a star. Seven wins. We love ya. We'll do it again next year. Thank you Oscar for everything you've done. What a year."

He added: "Oscar, very proud of you. Awesome. What a team player. We go again next year. See you on the podium."

Brown sounded like he was still off a high from having congratulated Norris on his world title win just seconds earlier, and Rosberg was not happy about that and the way it may have come across.

"That's his most horrible moment in his racing career," Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1. "Maybe Zak could have had a little more empathy there, rather than celebrating. He could have said, 'Next year will be your year,' but it's difficult for Zak because he's so ecstatic at the same time."

Piastri numb to defeat

In the cooldown room while sat alongside Verstappen waiting for Norris, Piastri appeared pretty downbeat, yet he and Verstappen were sharing jokes.

Piastri later revealed in his post-race interview that he was happy with his performance during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, but not necessarily in the final few races in general, which saw him lose his championship lead, and be overtaken by Verstappen who had been as far as 104 points behind the Aussie at one stage.

His 16-point deficit to Norris heading into the season-ending race was unlikely to be overturned, but Piastri tried everything he could, differing his strategy from his team-mate's and overtaking him on lap one.

Piastri finished ahead of the new world champion, but just didn't have the pace to challenge Verstappen for the race win.

The Australian racer will have to come back again next year and attempt to challenge the two champions, and any others who may be running closer to the front in 2026.

