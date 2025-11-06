The F1 sprint format once again returns to Sao Paulo this weekend at the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix, where reigning champion Max Verstappen will be welcomed back to the scene of arguably the most impressive victory of his career.

Last year’s Brazilian GP weekend was one for the books to say the least!

Interlagos was home to characteristically chaotic weather which saw Saturday's qualifying postponed until the Sunday morning, and when the full-length grand prix came around later in the day, the Dutchman pulled off the insane feat of transforming his P17 start into a race win.

In last year's sprint race, the Red Bull star lost out to both McLarens, with title rival Lando Norris picking up the maximum eight points for the 100km race win.

But the sprint took place under dry conditions and Verstappen proved just how much of a master he is behind the wheel in the wet the following day, all but securing his fourth consecutive championship.

Though he went into last year's Brazilian GP as the championship leader anyway, just imagine what Verstappen might be capable of this time around with nothing to lose!

As things stand, Norris leads the title race just one point ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Verstappen is 36 and 35 points behind them respectively.

So, if the 28-year-old can pull off a win in both Brazilian races, he will pick up 33 points, and depending on how the papaya driver duo fare, that could take a significant chunk out of their lead in the drivers' championship.

So why does Verstappen have an advantage this weekend?

McLaren brought home a one-two in last year's Brazilian sprint but the track was dry and if things go ahead as planned this weekend, the mini race could take place under wet conditions, which always favours Verstappen.

With the track currently forecast to be hit by over a 50 per cent chance of rain for Saturday's sprint, we could see another demonstration of Verstappen's skillset in the wet, as evidenced by his grand prix masterclass in 2024.

On top of this, the Dutchman has smashed the record for the most sprint wins in F1 history and currently boasts 13 victories to his name, with his closest competitors for the title of most sprint wins way behind him.

Norris, Piastri and Valtteri Bottas are all tied behind Verstappen but have only picked up a two sprint race wins each since the format was introduced in 2021.

What changed with F1 sprint races for 2025?

Since the new weekend format was formed in 2024, there have been no new changes made for the 2025 sprint weekend layout. The race distance remains at 100km and at this weekend's event, Saturday's race will last for 24 laps.

However, the calendar and sprint schedule did change for this year, with the Red Bull Ring in Austria replaced by a sprint weekend in Spa back in July.

Verstappen won the maiden Belgian GP sprint race as well as the sprint at last month’s US GP.

With a maximum of an eight additional points up for grabs at each event, Verstappen's prowess in this format could be the difference between whether he can hold on to the drivers’ title or not.

How will the F1 sprint format work at the 2025 Brazilian GP?

Interlagos is the fifth circuit to host a sprint race this season and as a result, the Brazilian GP weekend will only have one hour of practice on Friday before heading straight into sprint qualifying later that day.

The finishing order of the sprint shootout then determines the starting grid for the shorter race on Saturday, with drivers delivering a quick turnaround into qualifying for the main grand prix later that afternoon.

Sunday then remains as normal with the only on-track action the full-length Brazilian GP.

Here are the venues and timings of the remaining sprint races - in BST.

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) (Saturday, November 8 at 2pm)

Qatar - Lusail International Circuit (Saturday, November 29 at 2pm)



What points are on offer in F1 sprint races?

When the sprint was first introduced, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third; but as this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022.

The rewards system tweak remains in place this year that sees the sprint race victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix as well.

How long is an F1 sprint race in 2025?

The F1 sprint is a 100km race and significantly shorter than a regular grand prix, which lasts for a distance of 305km.

There are no mandatory pit stops required in the sprints this season, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without needing too much managing.

