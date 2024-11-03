F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
Lando Norris' championship chances took a huge boost on Saturday, as he claimed victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.
Max Verstappen had already been handed a five-place gird penalty for Sunday's main race, giving Norris some hope that he could cut the Dutchman's mammoth championship lead.
During the sprint race, the Brit did exactly that, claiming his first ever sprint race victory thanks to a helping hand from team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Piastri started from pole, and looked like he had the pace to lead the race from start to finish, but let his championship-chasing team-mate through a few laps from the end after McLaren team orders.
Meanwhile, Verstappen crossed the line in third, but the Dutchman was later demoted to fourth, with the FIA handing him a five-second penalty for breaching virtual safety car rules.
Charles Leclerc therefore inherited third, with Carlos Sainz and Mercedes star George Russell rounding out the top six, in a format in which the top eight receive points in one-point increments from first-eighth.
Below is the final classification from the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.
2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.593s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.656s
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +6.497s [Five-second penalty]
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.224s
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +12.475s
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +18.161s
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +18.717s
9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +20.773s
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +24.606s
11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +29.764s
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +33.233s
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +34.128s
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +35.507s
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +41.374s
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +43.231s
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.139s
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +56.537s
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +57.983s
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
Note: Max Verstappen received a five-second penalty and had this added to his time after the race.
