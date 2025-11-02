F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream

A gripping 2025 F1 title battle heads to the Brazilian GP for the next race as Interlagos in Sao Paulo takes centre stage.

As of today, we have ourselves a three-horse race for the Drivers’ Championship with Lando Norris leading Oscar Piastri by a single point and reigning champion Max Verstappen by 36. And things should get even more interesting at this iconic South American track on Sunday.

There are now just four races remaining on the calendar (plus two Sprint races) and 116 points in total up for grabs.

Here's how you can watch the big race in Brazil, and at what time it starts in your region.

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

Lights out for the Brazilian Grand Prix is Sunday November 9 at 2pm local time in Sao Paulo.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday November 9, 2025

Location Time Local time 2pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 6pm Sunday United States (EDT) 12pm Sunday United States (PDT) 9am Sunday United States (CDT) 11am Sunday Australia (AEDT) 4am Monday Australia (AWST) 1am Monday Australia (ACDT) 3:30am Monday Japan (JST) 2am Monday South Africa (SAST) 7pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 8pm Sunday China (CST) 1am Monday India (IST) 10.30pm Sunday Brazil (BRT) 2pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 1am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 8pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 8pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix action live on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Brazilian GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How to watch the race live in the UK

Sky Sports F1, as ever, has the broadcast rights for this one - you will need a subscription to catch the action along with David Croft, Martin Brundle et al.

Channel 4 meanwhile will carry its normal highlights package with exact timings to be confirmed.

F1 Schedule for 2025 - which races are left?

As we said, there are four Grands Prix and two Sprint Races remaining:

Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix