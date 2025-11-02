close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
lando norris, max verstappen, oscar piastri, mclaren, red bull, spanish grand prix, graphic

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream

Graham Shaw
lando norris, max verstappen, oscar piastri, mclaren, red bull, spanish grand prix, graphic

A gripping 2025 F1 title battle heads to the Brazilian GP for the next race as Interlagos in Sao Paulo takes centre stage.

As of today, we have ourselves a three-horse race for the Drivers’ Championship with Lando Norris leading Oscar Piastri by a single point and reigning champion Max Verstappen by 36. And things should get even more interesting at this iconic South American track on Sunday.

There are now just four races remaining on the calendar (plus two Sprint races) and 116 points in total up for grabs.

Here's how you can watch the big race in Brazil, and at what time it starts in your region.

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

Lights out for the Brazilian Grand Prix is Sunday November 9 at 2pm local time in Sao Paulo.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday November 9, 2025

LocationTime
Local time2pm Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)6pm Sunday
United States (EDT)12pm Sunday
United States (PDT)9am Sunday
United States (CDT)11am Sunday
Australia (AEDT)4am Monday
Australia (AWST)1am Monday
Australia (ACDT)3:30am Monday
Japan (JST)2am Monday
South Africa (SAST)7pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)8pm Sunday
China (CST)1am Monday
India (IST)10.30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT)2pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)1am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)8pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)8pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix action live on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Brazilian GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How to watch the race live in the UK

Sky Sports F1, as ever, has the broadcast rights for this one - you will need a subscription to catch the action along with David Croft, Martin Brundle et al.

Channel 4 meanwhile will carry its normal highlights package with exact timings to be confirmed.

F1 Schedule for 2025 - which races are left?

As we said, there are four Grands Prix and two Sprint Races remaining:

  • Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

  • Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

  • Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix

  • Sunday December 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

    Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

    Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

    Related

    Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Brazilian Grand Prix

    • Latest News

    Abbi Pulling shares ‘pressure’ concerns as new world championship challenge announced
    Abbi Pulling

    Abbi Pulling shares ‘pressure’ concerns as new world championship challenge announced

    • 59 minutes ago
    F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream
    F1 next race

    F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream

    • 1 hour ago
    The best F1 drivers ROBBED of being champion and Felipe Massa is one of them
    Robbed F1 champions

    The best F1 drivers ROBBED of being champion and Felipe Massa is one of them

    • 2 hours ago
    Lewis Hamilton's rocky relationship with F1 legend revealed
    Lewis Hamilton

    Lewis Hamilton's rocky relationship with F1 legend revealed

    • 3 hours ago
    McLaren's 2026 F1 car goes on sale for £9MILLION...but there's a catch
    F1 News & Gossip

    McLaren's 2026 F1 car goes on sale for £9MILLION...but there's a catch

    • Today 11:49
    Lewis Hamilton preaches work/life balance after F1 distraction accusations
    Lewis Hamilton

    Lewis Hamilton preaches work/life balance after F1 distraction accusations

    • Today 10:56
    More news

    Most read

    FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
    300.000+ views

    FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

    • 20 october
     F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
    300.000+ views

    F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

    • 21 october
     F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
    250.000+ views

    F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

    • 27 october
     Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
    200.000+ views

    Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

    • 20 october
     Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
    200.000+ views

    Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

    • 30 october
     Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
    150.000+ views

    Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

    • 25 october

    F1 Standings

    Do Not Sell My Personal Information
    Ontdek het op Google Play
    x