F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream

A gripping 2025 F1 title battle heads to the Brazilian GP for the next race as Interlagos in Sao Paulo takes centre stage.
As of today, we have ourselves a three-horse race for the Drivers’ Championship with Lando Norris leading Oscar Piastri by a single point and reigning champion Max Verstappen by 36. And things should get even more interesting at this iconic South American track on Sunday.
There are now just four races remaining on the calendar (plus two Sprint races) and 116 points in total up for grabs.
Here's how you can watch the big race in Brazil, and at what time it starts in your region.
F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix
Lights out for the Brazilian Grand Prix is Sunday November 9 at 2pm local time in Sao Paulo.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday November 9, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time
|2pm Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|5pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|6pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|12pm Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|9am Sunday
|United States (CDT)
|11am Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|4am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|1am Monday
|Australia (ACDT)
|3:30am Monday
|Japan (JST)
|2am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|8pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|1am Monday
|India (IST)
|10.30pm Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|8pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|8pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9pm Sunday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix action live on TV
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Brazilian GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How to watch the race live in the UK
Sky Sports F1, as ever, has the broadcast rights for this one - you will need a subscription to catch the action along with David Croft, Martin Brundle et al.
Channel 4 meanwhile will carry its normal highlights package with exact timings to be confirmed.
F1 Schedule for 2025 - which races are left?
As we said, there are four Grands Prix and two Sprint Races remaining:
