F1 star set for move to rival series

An F1 star is being linked with a move to a rival series for 2026, as his hopes of a full-time seat on the grid begin to fade.

Jack Doohan began the 2025 season full of enthusiasm, with it being his rookie season in F1 after two seasons spent as Alpine's reserve driver.

However, after just six races, Doohan was axed and replaced by Franco Colapinto for Imola without a championship point to his name.

In the next 14 race weekends, Colapinto has also not scored a single point, and his seat alongside Pierre Gasly is now under threat for 2026.

Despite this, it's not thought that Doohan is in contention for a return to a full-time seat at Alpine, with managing director Steve Nielsen recently stating it's a contest between Colapinto and another rookie in Paul Aron.

Doohan is therefore looking for opportunities outside of F1, and Autosport are reporting that Doohan is close to securing a drive in Japanese racing series Super Formula.

They report that he could enrol on Toyota's roster for the 2026 Super Formula season, while still maintaining reserve driver duties with Alpine's F1 outfit.

Doohan's nightmare 2025

Having been originally considered for a seat with Alpine when Fernando Alonso left the team at the end of 2022, Doohan had to be patient before getting the nod for the 2025 season.

Yet that rookie season only lasted six race weekends, and the Australian will feel like he was very harshly treated by Alpine.

The above publication have also reported that he has been in contact with several other teams on the F1 grid, including Haas, but that he's been told it would only be in a reserve driver capacity.

Due to his F1 2025 exploits, Doohan hasn't been racing at all since May when he was axed, but he has been staying fit and prepared in case he is called upon, as evidenced by his Instagram account.

Now, it seems that he will begin the process of trying to impress team bosses from outside F1, something that Mick Schumacher has tried to do in recent years in the World Endurance Championship.

