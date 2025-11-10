F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban

There were plenty of penalty points handed out by FIA race stewards this weekend, with several drivers edging closer to a ban, as an official document initially gave McLaren star Oscar Piastri more than he had earned.

Following a tumultuous Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for Piastri in which he crashed out of the sprint race and only finished fifth in the grand prix, the Australian was revealed to be on eight penalty points for the 12-month period, before a later statement from the FIA corrected that, and confirmed that he was in fact on six.

The confusion came from the fact that Piastri was handed two extra penalty points this weekend for causing a collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on lap six, which landed him a 10-second time penalty.

Two of Piastri’s previous points had expired following the Mexican GP, meaning he is now up to six.

12 points over a 12-month period are enough to see F1 stars slapped with a one-race ban from the sport, as we saw with Kevin Magnussen last season when he was driving for Haas.

Haas racer Ollie Bearman remains the closest to that threshold, with an extra point being added to his tally following an incident in the sprint race which means that he is now up to nine penalty points.

In worrying news for the young Brit, none of his current penalty points expire until May 2026, and he will be one big infringement away from a race ban at least until next May.

A number of other drivers were also handed penalty points across the Brazilian GP weekend, including Lewis Hamilton for a collision with Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda for a collision with Lance Stroll, and Liam Lawson in the sprint race for the same incident that saw Bearman being given an extra point.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026 June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026 November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 2 November 9, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026 November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Five points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026 August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025 July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026 November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026 October 18, 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon 1 October 18, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Forcing Lance Stroll off the track 1 September 7, 2026

Ollie Bearman - Nine points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026 July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026 November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Driving in a manner deemed dangerous 1 November 8, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026 November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026 October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026

Alex Albon - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025 September 21, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 September 21, 2026

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

