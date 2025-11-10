close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, FIA, McLaren, COTA, USGP, 2025

F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban

F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban

Sam Cook
Oscar Piastri, FIA, McLaren, COTA, USGP, 2025

There were plenty of penalty points handed out by FIA race stewards this weekend, with several drivers edging closer to a ban, as an official document initially gave McLaren star Oscar Piastri more than he had earned.

Following a tumultuous Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for Piastri in which he crashed out of the sprint race and only finished fifth in the grand prix, the Australian was revealed to be on eight penalty points for the 12-month period, before a later statement from the FIA corrected that, and confirmed that he was in fact on six.

The confusion came from the fact that Piastri was handed two extra penalty points this weekend for causing a collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on lap six, which landed him a 10-second time penalty.

Two of Piastri’s previous points had expired following the Mexican GP, meaning he is now up to six.

12 points over a 12-month period are enough to see F1 stars slapped with a one-race ban from the sport, as we saw with Kevin Magnussen last season when he was driving for Haas.

Haas racer Ollie Bearman remains the closest to that threshold, with an extra point being added to his tally following an incident in the sprint race which means that he is now up to nine penalty points.

In worrying news for the young Brit, none of his current penalty points expire until May 2026, and he will be one big infringement away from a race ban at least until next May.

A number of other drivers were also handed penalty points across the Brazilian GP weekend, including Lewis Hamilton for a collision with Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda for a collision with Lance Stroll, and Liam Lawson in the sprint race for the same incident that saw Bearman being given an extra point.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 9
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 7
Oscar Piastri McLaren 6
Max Verstappen Red Bull 6
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 6
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5
Carlos Sainz Williams 4
Alex Albon Williams 4
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 1
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 2 November 9, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026
March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025
July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026
October 18, 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon 1 October 18, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Forcing Lance Stroll off the track 1 September 7, 2026

Ollie Bearman - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026
July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Driving in a manner deemed dangerous 1 November 8, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026
May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026
October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026

Alex Albon - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025
September 21, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 September 21, 2026

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed

Related

F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri

Latest News

Injured Sky F1 presenter spotted on live TV with axed driver during Brazilian GP weekend

Injured Sky F1 presenter spotted on live TV with axed driver during Brazilian GP weekend

  • 12 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton’s BEST team-mate just retired, here’s how he beat the F1 legend
Jenson Button

Lewis Hamilton’s BEST team-mate just retired, here’s how he beat the F1 legend

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc disagrees with FIA stewards over controversial F1 penalty
Latest F1 News

Charles Leclerc disagrees with FIA stewards over controversial F1 penalty

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban
Latest F1 News

F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari chief tells Hamilton and Leclerc to 'talk less'
Ferrari

Ferrari chief tells Hamilton and Leclerc to 'talk less'

  • Today 17:42
Niki Lauda, the 'absurd claims' and the fight for his £88m fortune
F1 Off the Track

Niki Lauda, the 'absurd claims' and the fight for his £88m fortune

  • Today 13:42
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
250.000+ views

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

  • 27 october
 Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
200.000+ views

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

  • 30 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
150.000+ views

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 27 october
 Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
150.000+ views

Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension

  • 30 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x