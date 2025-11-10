F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban
There were plenty of penalty points handed out by FIA race stewards this weekend, with several drivers edging closer to a ban, as an official document initially gave McLaren star Oscar Piastri more than he had earned.
Following a tumultuous Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for Piastri in which he crashed out of the sprint race and only finished fifth in the grand prix, the Australian was revealed to be on eight penalty points for the 12-month period, before a later statement from the FIA corrected that, and confirmed that he was in fact on six.
The confusion came from the fact that Piastri was handed two extra penalty points this weekend for causing a collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on lap six, which landed him a 10-second time penalty.
Two of Piastri’s previous points had expired following the Mexican GP, meaning he is now up to six.
12 points over a 12-month period are enough to see F1 stars slapped with a one-race ban from the sport, as we saw with Kevin Magnussen last season when he was driving for Haas.
Haas racer Ollie Bearman remains the closest to that threshold, with an extra point being added to his tally following an incident in the sprint race which means that he is now up to nine penalty points.
In worrying news for the young Brit, none of his current penalty points expire until May 2026, and he will be one big infringement away from a race ban at least until next May.
A number of other drivers were also handed penalty points across the Brazilian GP weekend, including Lewis Hamilton for a collision with Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda for a collision with Lance Stroll, and Liam Lawson in the sprint race for the same incident that saw Bearman being given an extra point.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|2
|November 9, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|1
|November 9, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|November 9, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|1
|October 18, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Forcing Lance Stroll off the track
|1
|September 7, 2026
Ollie Bearman - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Driving in a manner deemed dangerous
|1
|November 8, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman
|1
|November 8, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
Alex Albon - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed
