Lewis Hamilton: Driving for Ferrari is a 'nightmare'

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has brutally described his first season at Ferrari as a 'nightmare'.

Hamilton suffered yet another dismal weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix, picking up just two points from a maximum of 33 available across the sprint event.

The Ferrari driver only managed to qualify in 13th for the main race despite team-mate Charles Leclerc being up in third, and then some contact on the opening lap of the grand prix ruined his race, with the Brit's floor being damaged.

Hamilton also ended up with a five-second time penalty for the incident involving Franco Colapinto which ultimately had already ended his chances of scoring points.

After serving the penalty and running plum last in the order, Hamilton and Ferrari opted to retire the damaged car, making it a double retirement for the team after Leclerc had already DNF'd on lap seven.

After the race, Hamilton slammed what was yet another disappointing result in what has been a dismal first season for him at Ferrari, admitting that 2025 has been a 'nightmare'.

"This is a nightmare, I've been living it for a while," he told Sky F1. "The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of results that we've had, the ups and downs, it's challenging.

"But tomorrow I'll get back up, I'll keep training, I'll keep working with the team. I really wanted to get them good points this weekend but I’ll come back as strong as I can in the next race and try and recover it."

Hamilton's 2025 woes

Hamilton is still yet to have achieved a grand prix podium with Ferrari, 21 races in to his adventure with the Maranello-based outfit.

He's currently sat in sixth in the drivers' championship, and is under real threat from rookie Kimi Antonelli to keep that sixth spot with three races remaining.

And Hamilton's inability to score as well as his team-mate across the season has really hampered Ferrari, with the Maranello outfit now fourth in the constructors' championship, behind Red Bull despite that team fighting with one driver for most of the season.

Hamilton is contracted for 2026 too with Ferrari, when new regulations are set to sweep into the sport, and he will be hoping for some much improved performances that will help him to secure a seat with them for 2027.

