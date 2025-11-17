F1 News Today: Ferrari star claims dominant victory as Lewis Hamilton ruled 'not GOOD ENOUGH'

Ferrari emerged triumphant from the Macau Grand Prix weekend with Antonio taking their first win in the Macau GT World Cup.

While it has been a barren year in F1 for Ferrari when it comes to race wins, the legendary name have been successful elsewhere and won the drivers' title in the World Endurance Championship.

Fuoco added another win to the manufacturer's tally in Macau, taking a commanding win on Saturday in his AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3.

'Lewis Hamilton isn't good enough': Schumacher's brutal reaction to Ferrari drama

Ralf Schumacher has delivered a brutal assessment of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari career claiming he hasn't been 'good enough'.

Ferrari have dominated F1 headlines over the past week, following criticism from chairman John Elkann that Hamilton and Charles Leclerc should 'talk less'.

While Schumacher did defend Leclerc against Elkann, he was a lot more critical of Hamilton.

F1 Las Vegas: Fans in weather panic over Grand Prix snow forecast

We are six days out from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix - and F1 fans are panicking.

The premier motorsport series in the world will once again land on the world-famous Strip this week as Lando Norris looks to take a step closer to his first drivers’ championship title.

One thing Norris, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and co do not expect to contend with in the Nevada desert is snow. But thanks to social media, that narrative is very much alive and well right now.

Max Verstappen victory sparks racing series rule change

Max Verstappen's dominant victory at the Nurburgring has led to a change in the Nurburgring Langstrecken‑Serie (NLS).

The four-time F1 champion left his comfort zone in September and attempted his first GT3 race, with four hours around the Nurburgring Nordschleife resulting in an incredible victory with Chris Lulham.

Now, Verstappen's example has led to a change in rules in Germany and paved the way for future racers.

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

Ever since the day Christian Horner was kicked out of Red Bull back in July, Formula 1 has never been far away from discussing his comeback.

So here we are, Christian Horner has been linked with many teams this season, some bonkers suggestion include Alpine, but the one that just doesn't go away is the links with Ferrari. Why? Because it makes the most sense.

Here is why Christian Horner needs Lewis Hamilton and why Lewis Hamilton needs Christian Horner.

