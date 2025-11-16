Ferrari star claims dominant victory in major first for team

Ferrari claimed their first main race triumph during the Macau GT World Cup, where Antonio Fuoco had also won the qualification race.

It appears Ferrari are enjoying a successful year everywhere but F1 in 2025, with the manufacturer winning both the drivers’ and constructors’ title in the World Endurance Championship.

Now Fuoco - who replaced Lewis Hamilton during FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix - has dominated in his AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 and led the main race in Macau from start to finish to cross the line almost four seconds ahead of nearest challenger Raffaele Marciello.

A safety car period gave Marciello brief hope that he could challenge Fuoco for the lead, but the Italian managed his restart perfectly to prevent his rival from attacking.

Fuoco's lead by the end of the first lap of the resumption stood at almost two seconds, and he continued to pull away from the BMW over the remainder of the race to eventually cross the line almost four seconds ahead.

Ferrari add GT Macau win to list of accolades

Ferrari’s success in sportscar racing contrasts significantly with their F1 performances in 2025, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc unable to pick up a single grand prix win.

The legendary motorsport outfit received criticism from their own chairman last weekend, with John Elkann taking aim at both F1 drivers claiming they needed to ‘talk less’ and focus on driving.

"The Brazilian Grand Prix was a huge disappointment," Elkann said.

"If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that on one hand, we have our mechanics, who actually are winning the championship with their performance and everything they've done on the pit stops.

"If we look at our engineers, there's no doubt that the car has improved. If we look at the rest, it's not up to par. We certainly have drivers for whom it's important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place [in the constructors' championship]."

Elkann even referenced Ferrari’s success in other fields as to what the team can do when they are united, and added: "When Ferrari is a team, we win.

"To win both as a constructor and as drivers [in WEC] is a beautiful demonstration that when Ferrari is united, when everyone is together, you can achieve great things."

