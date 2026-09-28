F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban
F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban
All the current FIA penalty points tallies for drivers on the F1 2026 gridMake us your Google favorite
All the talk post-race (at least from Lando Norris) was that Franco Colapinto should be handed a race ban after causing a crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The world champion has since walked back on that but it wasn't Colapinto adding to his penalty points following Baku.
Colapinto's punishment was to pick up a five-place grid drop for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix (in Sepang of course).
Instead it was Carlos Sainz adding to his tally after failing to slow for yellow flags during qualifying on Friday.
That puts the Williams driver on a total of four points, along with Colapinto, making them the closest drivers to trigger the 12 point mark that would generate an automatic one-race ban.
Following Baku, and heading into this weekend's action at Sepang, here are the updated FIA penalty points.
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F1 driver penalty points after Azerbaijan GP
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|2
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|2
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
F1 driver penalty points and when they expire
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|November 9, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - Zero points
Kimi Antonelli - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|July 25, 2026
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under yellow flags
|1
|July 25, 2027
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Zero points
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|1
|November 9, 2026
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
|September 25, 2026
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Failure to slow for yellow flags
|2
|September 25, 2027
Alex Albon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton
|1
|November 23, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Erratic driving
|1
|December 7, 2026
|August 23, 2026
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failure to slow for yellow flag
|1
|August 23, 2027
Arvid Lindblad - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 23, 2026
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Overtaking under yellow flags
|2
|August 23, 2027
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|2
|October 18, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Ollie Bearman - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Driving in a manner deemed dangerous
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|2
|November 23, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Franco Colapinto - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 14, 2026
|Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for yellow flags
|1
|June 14, 2027
|August 23, 2026
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for yellow flags
|1
|August 23, 2027
|August 23, 2026
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Overtaking under yellow flags
|2
|August 23, 2027
Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas - Zero points
Sergio Perez - Zero points
How do F1 penalty points work?
Drivers are allowed to a threshold of 12 penalty points and if they exceed that at any time, they are forced into a one-race ban for the next applicable race. All points picked remain active for one year before expiring.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop
READ MORE: Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban
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