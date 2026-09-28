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FIA decides penalty for Colapinto

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban

FIA decides penalty for Colapinto — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban

All the current FIA penalty points tallies for drivers on the F1 2026 grid

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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All the talk post-race (at least from Lando Norris) was that Franco Colapinto should be handed a race ban after causing a crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The world champion has since walked back on that but it wasn't Colapinto adding to his penalty points following Baku.

Colapinto's punishment was to pick up a five-place grid drop for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix (in Sepang of course).

Instead it was Carlos Sainz adding to his tally after failing to slow for yellow flags during qualifying on Friday.

That puts the Williams driver on a total of four points, along with Colapinto, making them the closest drivers to trigger the 12 point mark that would generate an automatic one-race ban.

Following Baku, and heading into this weekend's action at Sepang, here are the updated FIA penalty points.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

F1 driver penalty points after Azerbaijan GP

Driver Team Penalty Points
Carlos Sainz Williams 4
Franco Colapinto Alpine 4
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 2
Ollie Bearman Haas 2
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 3
Oscar Piastri McLaren 2
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1
Alex Albon Williams 1
Esteban Ocon Haas 0
Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
Max Verstappen Red Bull 0
George Russell Mercedes 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0
Lando Norris McLaren 0
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
Sergio Perez Cadillac 0

F1 driver penalty points and when they expire

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - Zero points

Kimi Antonelli - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
July 25, 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Failing to slow under yellow flags 1 July 25, 2027

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Zero points

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026
September 25, 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Failure to slow for yellow flags 2 September 25, 2027

Alex Albon - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton 1 November 23, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Erratic driving 1 December 7, 2026
August 23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Failure to slow for yellow flag 1 August 23, 2027

Arvid Lindblad - Two points

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Overtaking under yellow flags 2 August 23, 2027
Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
October 18, 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon 2 October 18, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Ollie Bearman - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Driving in a manner deemed dangerous 1 November 8, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 2 November 23, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Franco Colapinto - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 14, 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Failing to slow for yellow flags 1 June 14, 2027
August 23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow for yellow flags 1 August 23, 2027
August 23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Overtaking under yellow flags 2 August 23, 2027

Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas - Zero points

Sergio Perez - Zero points

How do F1 penalty points work?

Drivers are allowed to a threshold of 12 penalty points and if they exceed that at any time, they are forced into a one-race ban for the next applicable race. All points picked remain active for one year before expiring.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

READ MORE: Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

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