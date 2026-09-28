All the current FIA penalty points tallies for drivers on the F1 2026 grid

All the talk post-race (at least from Lando Norris) was that Franco Colapinto should be handed a race ban after causing a crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The world champion has since walked back on that but it wasn't Colapinto adding to his penalty points following Baku.

Colapinto's punishment was to pick up a five-place grid drop for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix (in Sepang of course).

Article continues under video

Instead it was Carlos Sainz adding to his tally after failing to slow for yellow flags during qualifying on Friday.

That puts the Williams driver on a total of four points, along with Colapinto, making them the closest drivers to trigger the 12 point mark that would generate an automatic one-race ban.

Following Baku, and heading into this weekend's action at Sepang, here are the updated FIA penalty points.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

F1 driver penalty points after Azerbaijan GP

F1 driver penalty points and when they expire

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points



Oscar Piastri - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - Zero points



Kimi Antonelli - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date July 25, 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Failing to slow under yellow flags 1 July 25, 2027

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Zero points



Isack Hadjar - Zero points



Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - Zero points



Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026 September 25, 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Failure to slow for yellow flags 2 September 25, 2027

Alex Albon - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton 1 November 23, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026 December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Erratic driving 1 December 7, 2026 August 23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Failure to slow for yellow flag 1 August 23, 2027

Arvid Lindblad - Two points

