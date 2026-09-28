F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'concern' revealed as government minister weighs in
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'concern' revealed as government minister weighs in
The latest F1 headlines in the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
The Italian media have revealed a 'concern' regarding Lewis Hamilton after another disappointing F1 race weekend for Ferrari.
Despite having entered the second half of the season second in the standings and within reach of Kimi Antonelli, just four grands prix later, Hamilton's title hopes have been obliterated, with the Brit now trailing the championship leader by 103 points.
It was a tough weekend all-round for Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the Scuderia (and the rest of the F1 grid) having been humiliated by Mercedes' pace in qualifying on Friday before disappointing P4 and P6 finishes for Charles Leclerc and Hamilton in the race.
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Max Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem'
Red Bull leadership have continued to sound unconfident about their chances of delivering a winning car to Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman has complained about a 'degrading car' which gets worse as sessions and races go on, with Laurent Mekies acknowledging those problems last time out in Madrid and technical director Pierre Wache sounding particularly concerned this week in Baku.
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Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch
Christian Horner to Ferrari is the biggest storyline in F1 right now, and with every day it is a blockbusting move which looks ever more likely to happen.
A potential return to the sport for the 52-year-old Englishman overshadowed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, as the aftershock from Friday's big Horner interview carried over into more rumour and speculation.
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Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban
Who's the most fiercely defended driver in all of F1? You might think it's Lewis Hamilton, with his years and years of success and off-track interests. You'd be wrong.
You might think it's Max Verstappen, with his famous orange army, or Lando Norris and his...also orange army. Papayarmy? Either way: no.
It is, without question, Franco Colapinto. And as a number of drivers and FIA stewards have learned over the last 18 months, that's not necessarily a good thing.
Now, politicians are even getting involved in the abuse, with a government minister taking a dig at Lando Norris on social media.
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Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low
Fernando Alonso appeared to take the decision to retire from Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix by himself, ending a dreadful weekend for Aston Martin.
Lance Stroll made it to just the seventh lap before he parked up off the track with a water pressure issue, his eighth retirement in ten grands prix and season-high fourth in a row, with Alonso lasting just a dozen or so laps more.
The Spaniard was heard on the radio complaining about a possible engine problem as he lost time hand over fist down the long front straight at the Baku street circuit.
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F1 star slapped with penalty despite FIA admitting 'significant' safety car error
Audi F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto was hit with a penalty after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite the FIA admitting that a safety car error 'contributed significantly' to the situation.
The incident in question occurred between turns six and seven during the first lap after the first safety car restart around the Baku street circuit, with Bortoleto summoned to see the stewards after the race for an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code and/or B5.13.2(c) of the FIA 2026 F1 Sporting Regulations – overtaking under yellow flags and/or safety car procedure.
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Flavio Briatore considers Franco Colapinto action after 'very poor' move at Azerbaijan GP
Alpine star Franco Colapinto is already facing punishment from the FIA for his part in a multi-car collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and there could yet be further repercussions.
There is no indication as to what those might be at this stage, but speaking following the race in Baku on Saturday, Alpine chief Flavio Briatore confirmed that he was set to take the time to reflect on the incident and 'consider what course of action should be taken' so that the team can avoid the same failings in the future.
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