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Stella, pitstop, socials

McLaren failings 'exposed' in pointless exercise at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Stella, pitstop, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren failings 'exposed' in pointless exercise at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

A brutal Saturday for the orange cars

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Andrea Stella has lamented his McLaren team's tough week at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which they left without a single point.

Both of the team's drivers struggled for pace throughout the weekend, with Lando Norris running in ninth when he was hit by a pair of Alpines at a safety car restart with a third of the race still to run.

Oscar Piastri, however, had started well and was running second until Max Verstappen passed him at the first safety car restart – but a bad lockup just a lap after restart number two dropped him well outside of the top ten, from his running position in third.

Stella defended his drivers' efforts after the race, saying that the team 'made life too difficult' for Norris and Piastri around the streets of Baku, admitting that they were 'exposed by fundamental limitations' of the McLaren car.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'

McLaren chief takes responsibility for pointless day

“Leaving Baku with zero points is a difficult result to accept," Stella said, "But it is a responsibility we must take as a team. We made life too difficult for our drivers today.

"We were exposed by fundamental limitations of our package: too much drag, not enough top speed on the straights, and not enough pace in the corners which forced our drivers to spend the race defending rather than progressing.

“Because of this Lando and Oscar were under constant pressure and ultimately led to them being caught up in unfortunate events. We need to provide them with a car that is more predictable and raceable, allowing them to focus on attacking rather than constantly defending."

Stella: Piastri drove 'brilliant race' until mistake

Fortunately for McLaren, Stella sees it as very much track specific, and is more optimistic about the races to come, also hailing Piastri's performance.

“We see Baku as a one-off circuit and now look to the future with optimism," Stella added.

"The upgrades worked as intended and added lap time, but the circuit’s characteristics meant we needed a bigger step to see a clear impact, and we lost a couple of parts in the crash.

"Despite the outcome, there are still some positives to take away. Oscar drove a brilliant race up until the front tyre lock up, showing the fast and precise driver we know he is.

"We still have lessons to learn though, mainly for the team, and our focus is now on addressing our top-speed issues to ensure we are in a position to fight for the win in Malaysia.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

READ MORE: Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

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F1 McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix Andrea Stella

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