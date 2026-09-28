close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend

All roads lead to Sepang this weekend

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

F1 will return to a familiar circuit of days gone by this weekend with the next race on the 2026 schedule moved to a new date and location.

The Bahrain Grand Prix had originally been slated to take place in Sakhir from April 10-12 inclusive, but it was cancelled due to the onset of the conflict in the Middle East.

With no sign of that conflict easy (on the contrary, things appear to be escalating in recent days) F1 and local organisers took the drastic decision to move the race to a new date and a new location on an entirely different continent.

Now the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia, which of course formerly staged the Malaysian Grand Prix until that race ended in 2017.

Now Sepang is back on the calendar under another race name and the action will take place this weekend as Round 16 of the 2026 World Championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'

Bahrain Grand Prix Schedule: Sepang start times

The action in Sepang gets under way on Friday October 2 and runs through to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday October 4. The schedule looks like this (all times UK):

Day Date Session UK Time (BST)
Friday October 2 Free Practice 1 05:30-06:30
Friday October 2 Free Practice 2 09:00-10:00
Saturday October 3 Free Practice 3 05:30-06:30
Saturday October 3 Qualifying 09:00-10:00
Sunday October 4 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 08:00-10:00

Sepang circuit stats

Sunday's 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will be run over 56 laps of the 5.543km Sepang circuit.

The circuit staged the first Malaysian Grand Prix back in 1999 and the final race there took place in 2017.

Sebastian Vettel was the track's most successful driver with four race wins, ahead of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso (three each).

Ferrari is the most successful Constructor at Sepang with seven race victories, while Red Bull are next with five.

Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in Malaysia

Organisers are unable to stage the race in Bahrain due to the war in the Middle East, so the decision was taken to move the race to Malaysia.

READ MORE: Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

Related

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'concern' revealed as government minister weighs in

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'concern' revealed as government minister weighs in

  • 2 hours ago
Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned

Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned

  • Today 13:55
Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch

Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch

  • Today 12:27
McLaren failings exposed in pointless exercise at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

McLaren failings exposed in pointless exercise at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 10:57
Red Bull F1 chief shares important Isack Hadjar injury update after Baku return

Red Bull F1 chief shares important Isack Hadjar injury update after Baku return

  • Today 09:45

Just in

15:58
F1 Penalty Points 2026: Franco Colapinto and rival driver most at risk of race ban
15:50
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'concern' revealed as government minister weighs in
13:55
Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned
12:27
Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch
11:25
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Antonelli and co in 2026?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend F1 Schedule

Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend

1 hour ago
Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned Latest F1 News

Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned

Today 13:55
Red Bull F1 chief shares important Isack Hadjar injury update after Baku return Isack Hadjar

Red Bull F1 chief shares important Isack Hadjar injury update after Baku return

Today 09:45
Max Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem' Red Bull

Max Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem'

Today 08:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x