Ferrari chief says Christian Horner is not the fix: 'One man alone cannot change things'

Former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene claims Christian Horner is not the fix to the team's problems after another dismal weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home in P4 and P6, respectively, in the race around the Baku City Circuit, with Ferrari having been miles off the pace of Mercedes in qualifying on Friday and then unable to keep up with the Silver Arrows or Red Bull on Saturday.

The disappointing weekend came just after Horner had dropped that bombshell interview that suggested he would be prepared to return to F1 to work for the Scuderia.

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Horner has long been linked with a return to the paddock following his exit from Red Bull mid-season in 2025, but the 52-year-old doesn't just want to come back and be a team principal; he wants skin in the game and to own a part of a team.

However, he suggested this week that is something he would be willing to overlook to work at Ferrari.

“At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership,” Horner told The Times.

"Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

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Ex-Ferrari chief weighs in on Christian Horner speculation

In light of those comments, former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has shared his thoughts on Horner making the move to Maranello.

Having spent five seasons as team principal there himself between 2014 and 2019, the Italian isn't convinced that hiring Horner alone would put an end to the Scuderia's struggles.

"At Ferrari, one man alone cannot change things," Arrivabene told Sky Sport Italia, via SoyMotor.

In fact, Arrivabene believes that Horner being hired as Ferrari boss could have a negative impact on the team.

"Arriving at Ferrari with all the titles Horner has won is perhaps more negative than positive, because it generates even more expectations," he explained.

Maurizio Arrivabene, left, alongside Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in 2018

Arrivabene: Ferrari needs rebuild

The Italian continued, outlining his vision for how to clean up the current mess in Maranello.

"We have to start from scratch," Arrivabene argued.

"Ferrari no longer has engineers of the calibre of Resta, Sassi, Cardile, and Stella, who now work for other teams.

"We need to rebuild. Ferrari needs calm and carte blanche. These two things can solve many problems.

"It's not just one man, however decorated he may be, who can solve the problems."

F1 Standings: Faltering Ferrari's problems laid bare

The extent of Ferrari's faltering title bids in 2026 is starkly illustrated in the latest Drivers' and Constructors' standings.

Lewis Hamilton now trails young Italian Kimi Antonelli by 101 points, having been only 32 behind after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in early July. Now the gap is 103.

The team points table is just as grim for the Scuderia, with Ferrari trailing the dominant Mercedes team by 160 points.

Why Arrivabene's claims hold water

While Horner possesses the drive and proven track record to be of interest for Ferrari - he absolutely should be - Arrivabene's claims do hold some water. The reason? Everything eventually comes back to the car.

If Horner moves to Maranello without the people around him to deliver a race-winning car, then good luck winning races and championships. Changing the culture will only go so far.

Right now Ferrari appears to be in another very familiar cycle, improving and growing hope followed by slippage and then failure and acrimony. Normally that ends in only one way - with a change of team principal.

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