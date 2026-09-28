Christian Horner to Ferrari: Wife Geri 'open to Italy move'

Christian Horner's recent comments on Ferrari have sparked huge speculation he could soon make the move to Italy, and his wife Geri is reportedly open to the switch.

Christian and Geri have been married since 2015, and during the former's time as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal, the pair were often spotted in the paddock together.

Of course, Horner has been out of a job in F1 since last July, when he was replaced at Red Bull mid-season by Laurent Mekies.

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However, a recent interview he gave in which he made some very interesting comments about Ferrari has led to talk that he could one day take charge of their F1 outfit in Maranello.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'

Christian Horner on Ferrari

Horner has long been linked with an F1 return since his exit from Red Bull mid-season in 2025, but the 52-year-old doesn't just want to come back and be a team principal; he wants skin in the game and to own a part of a team.

However, he suggested this week that is something he would be willing to overlook to work at Ferrari.

“At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership,” Horner told The Times.

"Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

Geri 'open' to Maranello move

Naturally, those comments have sent the F1 paddock and media into a frenzy, but one potential obstacle that has been cited is that Horner and his family are currently based in Oxfordshire, England, and that taking a role at Ferrari would likely require a move to Italy.

However, this may not be a blocker after all, with a report from the Daily Mail claiming Geri would be willing to split her time between England and Italy in order to make the move happen.

"I understand that Geri would be open to the move to the Maranello area, living in Italy and splitting her time between their estate in Oxfordshire and house in Highgate, London, to support her husband," Jonathan McEvoy writes.

The ball now appears to be in Ferrari's court, with Fred Vasseur under increasing scrutiny from the Italian media after another dismal weekend for the Scuderia at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc eventually finished fourth in Saturday's race with Lewis Hamilton sixth as the SF-26's lack of raw power on the straights was highlighted once again.

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READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

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