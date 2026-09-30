F1 star who beat all the odds AXED as official statement confirms 2027 driver change

F1's worst kept secret is now official - Esteban Ocon is out at Haas.

The 30-year-old Frenchman announced the news on social media on Wednesday morning, revealing that he will no longer be a part of the team in 2027. He says it is not the end of his F1 career though.

Brazilian prodigy Rafael Camara - part of the Ferrari Driver Academy - is currently the hot favourite to replace Ocon for 2027.

Article continues under video

Ocon has been one of F1's real feel-good stories, rising from a working-class background to star in a series which he was told as a child 'is for the rich'.

Despite those tough beginnings, Ocon would indeed make it into F1 and has so far made 195 Grand Prix starts with four podiums and one iconic victory for Alpine in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 2026 season has been a real struggle for the Frenchman, he currently has just 7 points and that lack of form and results have led to constant speculation about his future.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door wide open for Verstappen move

Ocon announces Haas exit

That speculation was brought to a head on Wednesday as he wrote on social media: "My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season.

"I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

"My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car.

"There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.

"I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career."

Rafael Camara is favourite to replace Ocon at Haas.

Haas boss on Ocon exit

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a team statement: “I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025.

"His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation.

"Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season.

"There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”

Making it to F1 against all the odds

Ocon's journey to F1 really did come against all the odds, as he explained in an interview last year.

"I came home from the race on Sunday evening, and the next morning I woke up right in front of school," he said.

"That was easier because we didn't have a permanent residence. We usually stayed at my cousin's house with the caravan, but when it was very late, we just parked in front of the school. Then I went straight to class.

"I didn't have many friends. Many people said to me, 'You're a Gypsy, what are you doing here?' I have great respect for the travelling community - they sold us the caravan! But my classmates made fun of me. It really wasn't easy.

"I was often absent because we had to go to free practice on Fridays. Even the principal told me back then: 'You have to stop doing this. Honestly, it won't get you anywhere. This is a sport for the rich, you have no chance here.' Well, thanks for trying to destroy my dreams, but I did it!

"It's sad to tell a 10-or-11-year-old child that they can't realise their dream."

READ MORE: Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert

READ MORE: Zak Brown's stunning earnings as McLaren accounts reveal spectacular results

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related