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Hamilton kritisch op F1-circuits: 'Je kunt er gewoon niet inhalen'

Lewis Hamilton tears into major problem facing F1: 'Sorry, I don't have a filter'

Hamilton kritisch op F1-circuits: 'Je kunt er gewoon niet inhalen' — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton tears into major problem facing F1: 'Sorry, I don't have a filter'

Brutally honest, and he's right!

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised new tracks entering the sport in a no-filter rant in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton's comments came ahead of last weekend's grand prix in Baku, where he had another miserable outing, coming home in P6, behind once-title rival Kimi Antonelli.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had been preceded by the Spanish Grand Prix, with a new, purpose-built hybrid street circuit in Madrid having hosted the race in the Spanish capital.

However, the race at the Madring turned out to be arguably the least entertaining of the entire season, with the track providing next to no opportunities for drivers to complete overtakes, and the grand prix ultimately having been decided by an untimely safety car for race leader Lando Norris.

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Lewis Hamilton goes in on F1 track designs

Drivers, fans and media were united that the track in its current state simply isn't good enough, and there is already talk of changes for next year, with Madrid having a contract to host F1 through 2035.

Unfortunately, Madrid is not the only modern F1 track where overtaking has proved difficult though. There has been a tendency to design narrow street circuits in recent years, and with increased revenues available at some of these venues, some more traditional circuits have fallen by the wayside.

While those track designs can produce overtaking in limited places that have long straights heading into a braking zone (Miami, for example), others have proved much more difficult (or near impossible in the case of the Madring).

Speaking at a fan event in Baku, Hamilton tore into the tracks being produced to host the sport at present, admitting that he was frustrated by the issue.

“They’re making some of these tracks where you just cannot overtake, and it’s frustrating,” Hamilton told the crowd.

“I don’t know who’s designing them."

Overtaking was almost impossible at the 2026 Spanish GP in Madrid
Overtaking was almost impossible at the 2026 Spanish GP in Madrid

Hamilton hammered home his point, sarcastically suggesting that anyone in the crowd that day could do a better job than the current designers.

"Does anyone else here want to design a track?" he asked. "Yeah?

"I’m pretty certain there are lots of people here that would be able to do a better job than some of the ones we’ve got at the moment.”

Those comments left the host of the F1 event flummoxed, with Hamilton doing his best to get things back on track.

“I’m sorry, I don’t have a filter," he said. "I don’t know where I’m supposed to get my filter from.”

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Spanish Grand Prix

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