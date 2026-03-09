Lewis Hamilton will not retire until he races in this location

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has insisted he will not stop racing in the sport until the jam-packed calendar finds space for one more event in particular.

There are currently 24 race weekends on the F1 2026 calendar, with six sprint races peppered in to please F1 owners Liberty Media, who recently stated that the shorter race format has gone down well with their growing audience.

What's more, the idea of increasing the sprint's presence on the F1 calendar even further was recently floated at the F1 Commission meeting in Bahrain, with it being reported that the FIA had taken part in, 'discussions around the possibility of increasing the sprint events up to 12 based on the demand from fans and promoters.'

Article continues under video

But there are many countries who are fiercely campaigning to see their track either return to the calendar of the pinnacle of motorsport or make the case for a brand new event, with a popular destination being Africa, which Hamilton has frequently championed.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton will hold FIA accountable as new Mercedes evidence emerges

Hamilton refuses to leave F1 until he's competed in 'African GP'

Speaking during Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked where exactly in Africa he would pick to race.

"I’ve had the privilege, I’ve been to 10 countries now in Africa, there’s still so much more for me to see," he said.

The 41-year-old has been instrumental in the conversation around why Africa doesn't yet host an F1 race, going on to detail his involvement in hopefully changing this in the years to come in this week's media session.

"For the past six years, I think, maybe seven, I’ve been fighting in the background to get a grand prix [in Africa]. Sitting with the stakeholders and asking the question, ‘why are we not in Africa? We’re on every other continent, why not Africa?’

"I know they’re really trying. I think they’ve been to quite a few different countries. The ones that I’ve enjoyed the most so far, I loved Kenya, I don't think we're going to have a grand prix in Kenya but Rwanda particularly was spectacular. Two places I felt like I could live. South Africa is stunning. I think those are the ones that I think would be good places for us to potentially go to."

F1 last raced in Africa at the Kyalami circuit for the 1993 South African Grand Prix and the track near Johannesburg did previously hold a spot on the calendar between 1967 and 1985, and again in 1992 and 1993.

Though it has not returned as a grand prix destination since, the facilities have been recently upgraded to align with the FIA's Grade 1 standards, hinting that a return could be on the cards in the future.

Hamilton is certainly keeping a close eye on the progress of the project, going on to say in this week's Melbourne press conference that he refuses to retire without racing in Africa, although he is under no illusions that time is ticking.

"I don’t want to leave the sport without having a grand prix there, without getting to race there. So I'm chasing them like, 'when is it going to be?' They're setting certain dates and I'm like, 'damn, I'm running out of time'," he admitted.

"I’m going to be here for a while until that happens because that’ll be amazing, given that I’m half African. I’ve got roots from a few different places there, like Togo and Benin. I went to visit Benin last year, Senegal and Nigeria. It’s something I’m really, really proud of. I’m really proud of that part of the world. I think it is the most beautiful part of the world, and I don’t like that the rest of the world owns so much of it and takes so much from it and no one speaks about it.

"I’m really hoping that the people that are running those different countries all unite and come together and take Africa back. That’s what I want to see. Take it back from the French, take it back from the Spanish, take it back from the Portuguese and the British.

"It’s so important for the future of that continent. They have all the resources to be the greatest and most powerful place in the world, and that’s probably why they are being controlled the way they are."

READ MORE: George Russell has a message for Lewis Hamilton: 'Shut up and focus'

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here she realised her background in journalism and love of motorsport could be combined, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work more closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan which she hopes to build on. View full biography

Related