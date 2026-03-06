F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton give Ferrari perfect start at Australian Grand Prix
All the times from FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix
After a long winter of speculation and guesswork, F1 got its first taste of how its top teams look outside of a testing context.
Mercedes had been projected as the class of the field after pre-season testing in Bahrain and Barcelona, but Red Bull and Ferrari appeared in FP1 to have the edge – with Charles Leclerc a full second up on George Russell after a lightning-fast final lap to take him ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Meanwhile, gremlins beset a number of teams as cars hit the track for the first time at a race weekend in 2026.
Aston Martin's miserable winter continued with a power unit issue keeping Fernando Alonso in the garage for the full hour, while Arvid Lindblad only made it to the pit exit before his Racing Bull conked out, triggering a virtual safety car as he was pushed back by the marshals.
Both McLaren drivers also fought against their machinery, with Oscar Piastri's engine cutting out on track before firing back up, and Lando Norris complaining to his engineers about 'shocking' gear shifts before being parked for the session with gearbox issues.
Australian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:20.267
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.469s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.522s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.820s
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.046s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.075s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.104s
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.109s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.429s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.702s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.894s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.056s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.346s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.415s
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.863s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+3.058s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.755s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.768s
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+4.124s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+4.353s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+30.067s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|NO TIME
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Australia with FP2 on Friday, March 6th at 4pm (local time) and 5am (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
