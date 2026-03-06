close global

F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton give Ferrari perfect start at Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton give Ferrari perfect start at Australian Grand Prix

All the times from FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix

After a long winter of speculation and guesswork, F1 got its first taste of how its top teams look outside of a testing context.

Mercedes had been projected as the class of the field after pre-season testing in Bahrain and Barcelona, but Red Bull and Ferrari appeared in FP1 to have the edge – with Charles Leclerc a full second up on George Russell after a lightning-fast final lap to take him ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, gremlins beset a number of teams as cars hit the track for the first time at a race weekend in 2026.

Aston Martin's miserable winter continued with a power unit issue keeping Fernando Alonso in the garage for the full hour, while Arvid Lindblad only made it to the pit exit before his Racing Bull conked out, triggering a virtual safety car as he was pushed back by the marshals.

Both McLaren drivers also fought against their machinery, with Oscar Piastri's engine cutting out on track before firing back up, and Lando Norris complaining to his engineers about 'shocking' gear shifts before being parked for the session with gearbox issues.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey to face the music as FIA announce Australian Grand Prix U-turn

Australian Grand Prix FP1 times

Australian Grand Prix FP1 results
Position Driver Team Time
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:20.267
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.469s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.522s
4Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.820s
5Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.046s
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.075s
7George RussellMercedes+1.104s
8Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.109s
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.429s
10Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.702s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.894s
12Carlos SainzWilliams+2.056s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.346s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+2.415s
15Alex AlbonWilliams+2.863s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+3.058s
17Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.755s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+3.768s
19Lando NorrisMcLaren+4.124s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+4.353s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+30.067s
22Fernando AlonsoAston MartinNO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Australia with FP2 on Friday, March 6th at 4pm (local time) and 5am (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage

F1 news

