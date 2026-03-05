close global

F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The first session of the 2026 F1 season is just hours away in Melbourne

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Accredited motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The 2026 F1 season gets under way today (Friday March 6) in Melbourne and here is all you need to know about how to watch every practice session for the Australian Grand Prix live.

After months of pre-season testing, the 2026 cars will receive their first proper trial at the iconic Albert Park street circuit as they take to the track with the eyes of the world on F1.

It was Ferrari who posted the quickest time in Bahrain testing, with Charles Leclerc coming out on top ahead of 2026 favourites Mercedes and Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's 2026 season is already in jeopardy with team principal Adrian Newey confirming that the team may not be able to complete the full grand prix distance on Sunday.

Before the first race of the season however, we have three practice sessions, which will be all the more crucial to prepare teams and drivers for the new F1 era.

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Australian GP takes place today (Friday, March 6) at 12:30 local time (AEDT) (01:30 GMT)

FP2 then gets under way at 16:00 AEDT (05:00 GMT) before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 12:30 AEDT (01:30 GMT).

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 6, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)12:30 Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)01:30 Friday
Central European Time (CET)02:30 Friday
United States (EST)20:30 Thursday
United States (CST)19:30 Thursday
United States (PST)17:30 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)22:30 Thursday
Australia (AWST)09:30 Friday
Australia (ACT)12:00 Friday
Mexico (CST)19:30 Thursday
Japan (JST)10:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)03:30 Friday
Egypt (EET)03:30 Friday
China (CST)09:30 Friday
India (IST)07:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)9:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)04:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)05:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)04:30 Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, March 6, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)16:00 Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)05:00 Friday
Central European Time (CET)06:00 Friday
United States (EST)00:00 Friday
United States (CST)23:00 Thursday
United States (PST)21:00 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)02:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)13:00 Friday
Australia (ACT)15:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)23:00 Thursday
Japan (JST)14:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)07:00 Friday
Egypt (EET)07:00 Friday
China (CST)13:00 Friday
India (IST)10:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)13:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)08:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)09:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)08:00 Friday

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, March 7, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)12:30 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)01:30 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)02:30 Saturday
United States (EST)20:30 Friday
United States (CST)19:30 Friday
United States (PST)17:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)22:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)09:30 Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)19:30 Friday
Japan (JST)10:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)03:30 Saturday
Egypt (EET)03:30 Saturday
China (CST)09:30 Saturday
India (IST)07:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)09:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)04:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)05:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)04:30 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Geschreven door
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
Bekijk volledige biografie

