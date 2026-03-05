F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The first session of the 2026 F1 season is just hours away in Melbourne
The 2026 F1 season gets under way today (Friday March 6) in Melbourne and here is all you need to know about how to watch every practice session for the Australian Grand Prix live.
After months of pre-season testing, the 2026 cars will receive their first proper trial at the iconic Albert Park street circuit as they take to the track with the eyes of the world on F1.
It was Ferrari who posted the quickest time in Bahrain testing, with Charles Leclerc coming out on top ahead of 2026 favourites Mercedes and Red Bull.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin's 2026 season is already in jeopardy with team principal Adrian Newey confirming that the team may not be able to complete the full grand prix distance on Sunday.
Before the first race of the season however, we have three practice sessions, which will be all the more crucial to prepare teams and drivers for the new F1 era.
F1 Practice Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix
The first practice session at the Australian GP takes place today (Friday, March 6) at 12:30 local time (AEDT) (01:30 GMT)
FP2 then gets under way at 16:00 AEDT (05:00 GMT) before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 12:30 AEDT (01:30 GMT).
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 6, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|12:30 Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|01:30 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|02:30 Friday
|United States (EST)
|20:30 Thursday
|United States (CST)
|19:30 Thursday
|United States (PST)
|17:30 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|22:30 Thursday
|Australia (AWST)
|09:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:00 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|19:30 Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|10:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|03:30 Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|03:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|09:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|07:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|04:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|05:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|04:30 Friday
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, March 6, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|16:00 Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|05:00 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|06:00 Friday
|United States (EST)
|00:00 Friday
|United States (CST)
|23:00 Thursday
|United States (PST)
|21:00 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|02:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|13:00 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|15:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|23:00 Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|14:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|07:00 Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|07:00 Friday
|China (CST)
|13:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|10:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|13:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|08:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|09:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|08:00 Friday
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, March 7, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|12:30 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|01:30 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|02:30 Saturday
|United States (EST)
|20:30 Friday
|United States (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|United States (PST)
|17:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|22:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|09:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|10:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|03:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|03:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|09:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|07:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|09:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|04:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|05:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|04:30 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note that if you click on the above product link, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
