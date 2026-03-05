F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The first session of the 2026 F1 season is just hours away in Melbourne

The 2026 F1 season gets under way today (Friday March 6) in Melbourne and here is all you need to know about how to watch every practice session for the Australian Grand Prix live.

After months of pre-season testing, the 2026 cars will receive their first proper trial at the iconic Albert Park street circuit as they take to the track with the eyes of the world on F1.

It was Ferrari who posted the quickest time in Bahrain testing, with Charles Leclerc coming out on top ahead of 2026 favourites Mercedes and Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's 2026 season is already in jeopardy with team principal Adrian Newey confirming that the team may not be able to complete the full grand prix distance on Sunday.

Before the first race of the season however, we have three practice sessions, which will be all the more crucial to prepare teams and drivers for the new F1 era.

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Australian GP takes place today (Friday, March 6) at 12:30 local time (AEDT) (01:30 GMT)

FP2 then gets under way at 16:00 AEDT (05:00 GMT) before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 12:30 AEDT (01:30 GMT).

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 6, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 12:30 Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 01:30 Friday Central European Time (CET) 02:30 Friday United States (EST) 20:30 Thursday United States (CST) 19:30 Thursday United States (PST) 17:30 Thursday Brazil (BRT) 22:30 Thursday Australia (AWST) 09:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 12:00 Friday Mexico (CST) 19:30 Thursday Japan (JST) 10:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 03:30 Friday Egypt (EET) 03:30 Friday China (CST) 09:30 Friday India (IST) 07:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 9:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 04:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 05:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 04:30 Friday

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, March 6, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 16:00 Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 05:00 Friday Central European Time (CET) 06:00 Friday United States (EST) 00:00 Friday United States (CST) 23:00 Thursday United States (PST) 21:00 Thursday Brazil (BRT) 02:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 13:00 Friday Australia (ACT) 15:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 23:00 Thursday Japan (JST) 14:00 Friday South Africa (SAST) 07:00 Friday Egypt (EET) 07:00 Friday China (CST) 13:00 Friday India (IST) 10:30 Friday Singapore (SGT) 13:00 Friday Turkey (TRT) 08:00 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 09:00 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 08:00 Friday

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, March 7, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 12:30 Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 01:30 Saturday Central European Time (CET) 02:30 Saturday United States (EST) 20:30 Friday United States (CST) 19:30 Friday United States (PST) 17:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 22:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 09:30 Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 19:30 Friday Japan (JST) 10:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 03:30 Saturday Egypt (EET) 03:30 Saturday China (CST) 09:30 Saturday India (IST) 07:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 09:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 04:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 05:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 04:30 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

