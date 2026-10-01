F1 champion Fernando Alonso handed career-high payday at the age of 45
F1 champion Fernando Alonso handed career-high payday at the age of 45
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F1 legend Fernando Alonso has reportedly earned himself a career-high payday, with his new Aston Martin deal said to exceed his earnings at McLaren back in 2018.
Alonso finally ended speculation over his future in the sport ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia this weekend, with Aston Martin confirming that he would once again be driving one of their cars in 2027.
"I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Aston Martin Aramco," he said in an official team statement.
"I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level. I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed."
Unlike for some athletes, such as those competing in a host of major leagues in North America (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL), F1 driver salaries are not disclosed to the public. However, a report from Spain claims they have got the scoop on Alonso's new deal.
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Spanish reports say Alonso gets biggest deal yet
Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Alonso's new contract is the best one that he has signed in his career, despite previously being a world champion at Renault and racing for F1 giants such as Ferrari and McLaren.
Although they do not cite a specific figure, Mundo Deportivo reports that Alonso's earnings at Aston Martin will now exceed $40m per year.
They say that this tops the amount he was on at McLaren when he raced there between 2015 and 2018, which is cited at just under that figure.
Before signing his new contract, Alonso's deal with Aston Martin was reportedly worth $20m per year.
Where does Alonso's new salary rank in F1?
As mentioned, F1 driver salaries are not disclosed to the public, but based on reported earnings, Alonso's new deal would make him the joint-third highest-paid star in the sport.
Only Max Verstappen ($107m) and Lewis Hamilton ($60m) earn more than $40m annually, while Lando Norris ($40m) is said to be on similar earnings as his base salary.
Alonso's pay rise also sees him usurp the likes of Charles Leclerc ($34m), George Russell ($34m) and Carlos Sainz ($30m) in the F1 salary rankings.
|Driver
|Team
|Base Salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$107m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Fernando Alonso (new deal)
|Aston Martin
|$40m+
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$40m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso (pre-new deal)
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$15m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
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