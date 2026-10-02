Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'

Relationship not what it was

One of the biggest stories coming out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend was the fallout between Lando Norris and Franco Colapinto.

So much so that it is still rumbling on heading into this week's Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang, as Colapinto has reacted to Norris suggesting he should have collected a one-race ban.

The world champion was furious in Baku after Colapinto crashed into his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly into turn one in a restart after the safety car, which in turn took his McLaren out.

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A furious Norris suggested the Argentine's actions were worthy of a race ban before promptly apologising for his words the day after the race.

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Colapinto admits Norris apology

Colapinto has revealed that in a conversation they both apologised but admitted his relationship with Norris had decreased since Colapinto broke into F1 at the end of 2024.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina at Sepang, Colapinto laughed as he said: “Lando went way too far.”

He then added: “These are things that need to be avoided… we apologised to each other and everything's fine”

“I got along well (with Lando) a few years ago, around 2024, then we drifted apart a bit.”

Norris's apology came following huge backlash, not least from Colapinto fans who have gathered a reputation of being abusive of the Alpine driver's rivals, including his team-mate.

This has got to such a serious point that even Alpine have been forced into a statement condemning his fans.

Colapinto though insists that his fanbase is no different to any other F1 driver.

"I think we talk the same every weekend, and it's something that has been there for a long time," Colapinto said.

"As drivers, we have the responsibility to make it better. And so, yeah, I think we keep working altogether to try and improve it. It's tricky.

"I think it comes from every fanbase of every driver. Some are worse than others. Some are more passionate than others, but it's something tricky to control from our side."

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