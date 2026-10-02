Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'
Relationship not what it wasMake us your Google favorite
One of the biggest stories coming out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend was the fallout between Lando Norris and Franco Colapinto.
So much so that it is still rumbling on heading into this week's Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang, as Colapinto has reacted to Norris suggesting he should have collected a one-race ban.
The world champion was furious in Baku after Colapinto crashed into his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly into turn one in a restart after the safety car, which in turn took his McLaren out.
A furious Norris suggested the Argentine's actions were worthy of a race ban before promptly apologising for his words the day after the race.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked
Colapinto admits Norris apology
Colapinto has revealed that in a conversation they both apologised but admitted his relationship with Norris had decreased since Colapinto broke into F1 at the end of 2024.
Speaking to ESPN Argentina at Sepang, Colapinto laughed as he said: “Lando went way too far.”
He then added: “These are things that need to be avoided… we apologised to each other and everything's fine”
“I got along well (with Lando) a few years ago, around 2024, then we drifted apart a bit.”
Norris's apology came following huge backlash, not least from Colapinto fans who have gathered a reputation of being abusive of the Alpine driver's rivals, including his team-mate.
This has got to such a serious point that even Alpine have been forced into a statement condemning his fans.
Colapinto though insists that his fanbase is no different to any other F1 driver.
"I think we talk the same every weekend, and it's something that has been there for a long time," Colapinto said.
"As drivers, we have the responsibility to make it better. And so, yeah, I think we keep working altogether to try and improve it. It's tricky.
"I think it comes from every fanbase of every driver. Some are worse than others. Some are more passionate than others, but it's something tricky to control from our side."
READ MORE: Christian Horner 'embarrassing' as F1 star blasts former Red Bull boss - 'It's simply a disgrace'
F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lando Norris shouldn't have apologised and Baku controversy is everything wrong with F1
- Yesterday 17:56
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
F1 broadcaster misses first grand prix in 28 years
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
Latest News
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'
- 58 minutes ago
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision
- 1 hour ago
F1 insider says 'highly unlikely' Christian Horner would get what he wants at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix
- Today 12:28
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
- Today 10:59
Lewis Hamilton on brink of penalty heading into Bahrain Grand Prix
- Today 09:43
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september