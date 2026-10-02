F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying 2026: Start time, TV channel and how to watch
F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying 2026: Start time, TV channel and how to watch
All set for the pole battle in SepangMake us your Google favorite
The crucial battle for pole position takes place at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday (October 3) and we have all the important schedule and TV details for you.
This is a massively important 60 minutes in the context of the 2026 title race, with Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli holding a 66-point lead over team-mate and nearest rival George Russell.
The Silver Arrows were surprisingly off the pace in Practice on Friday but we expect to see them much closer to the action at the front of the pack when engine modes get ramped up for Qualifying.
Ferrari also face an important weekend as they look to emerge from all the speculation about Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner with a positive result.
Meanwhile the signs are that Red Bull will be strong this weekend with four-time world champion Max Verstappen impressing so far.
Qualifying takes place at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on Saturday (remember this race was moved from Bahrain because of the conflict in the Middle East) and we have all the key information for you.
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What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday (October 3) at Sepang with a start time of 9am UK (BST). That is 4pm local time, 10am CEST or 4am Eastern for US fans setting their alarm clocks.
We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:
Qualifying - Saturday October 3, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (MYT)
|16:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|10:00 Saturday
|UK (BST)
|09:00 Saturday
|US (ET)
|04:00 Saturday
|US (CT)
|03:00 Saturday
|US (PT)
|01:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|05:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|17:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|18:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|02:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|17:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|16:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|11:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|16:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:00 Saturday
How to watch 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.
There is terrific news for US fans with Apple TV making this race completely FREE for Stateside fans.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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