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FIA confirms 30-place grid penalty for British star at Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA confirms 30-place grid penalty for British star at Bahrain Grand Prix

A slew of grid drops in Sepang

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The FIA has confirmed three grid penalties for Sunday's F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, with young British star Arvid Lindblad the worst hit.

The 19-year-old Racing Bulls star is enjoying a highly promising rookie season after being given his big chance at the start of 2026, but he faces a major uphill battle in Sunday's showdown at Sepang International Circuit.

Lindblad will start from the very back of the grid after being given a 30-place drop for taking new power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

An FIA statement confirmed that Lindblad had taken a 5th Engine (ICE), a 5th Turbocharger (TC) and a 5th Exhaust Set (EXH).

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Hadjar and Colapinto also pay the penalty

Red Bull star Isack Hadjar also has a grid penalty for Sunday's race after he took a five-place drop on Friday. The FIA stated he had elected to use a 7th Engine (ICE).

Alpine's Argentine star Franco Colapinto completes the trio of young drivers taking grid drops, a week on from his disastrous and controversial DNF at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Colapinto gets a 10-place drop after the FIA confirmed he had taken a 5th Engine (ICE).

All three drivers will have their grid positions amended accordingly following Qualifying on Saturday (0900 UK time). The 56-lap Bahrain Grand Prix gets under way at 0800 UK on Sunday.

READ MORE: FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

Related

F1 FIA Isack Hadjar Franco Colapinto Bahrain Grand Prix Arvid Lindblad

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