FIA confirms 30-place grid penalty for British star at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed three grid penalties for Sunday's F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, with young British star Arvid Lindblad the worst hit.

The 19-year-old Racing Bulls star is enjoying a highly promising rookie season after being given his big chance at the start of 2026, but he faces a major uphill battle in Sunday's showdown at Sepang International Circuit.

Lindblad will start from the very back of the grid after being given a 30-place drop for taking new power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

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An FIA statement confirmed that Lindblad had taken a 5th Engine (ICE), a 5th Turbocharger (TC) and a 5th Exhaust Set (EXH).

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Hadjar and Colapinto also pay the penalty

Red Bull star Isack Hadjar also has a grid penalty for Sunday's race after he took a five-place drop on Friday. The FIA stated he had elected to use a 7th Engine (ICE).

Alpine's Argentine star Franco Colapinto completes the trio of young drivers taking grid drops, a week on from his disastrous and controversial DNF at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Colapinto gets a 10-place drop after the FIA confirmed he had taken a 5th Engine (ICE).

All three drivers will have their grid positions amended accordingly following Qualifying on Saturday (0900 UK time). The 56-lap Bahrain Grand Prix gets under way at 0800 UK on Sunday.

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