F1 stars face ‘substantial’ Italian tax bills going back EIGHT years

Valtteri Bottas says F1 drivers have been hit with tax demands for racing in Italy dating as far back as seven or eight years.

The Cadillac driver stressed that he has no problem paying tax in countries where he races, but admitted the retrospective nature of the demands had caused significant frustration.

The 37-year-old Finn, who lives in Monaco, explained that F1 drivers already pay tax in a number of countries around the world as a consequence of competing internationally.

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Bottas explains why Italian tax issue is real

He suggested drivers are liable to pay a certain percentage in more than half of the countries visited by F1, but insisted that was not the source of his frustration.

"I have honestly no problem paying taxes as long as we know," he told Sky Sports F1.

"We're paying in many countries. I think more than 50 per cent of the races we go to, there's a certain percentage. That's okay, as long as we know."

Bottas claims drivers had previously been advised that they did not need to make the relevant filings for Italy - only for the issue to subsequently be revisited.

"What is kind of frustrating the drivers is that, in this case, they went back seven or eight years and we always got told we don't need to file anything for Italy, because otherwise we would have."

'So they just came up with this thing, and we're talking obviously substantial amounts.

Bottas says the backdated demands are 'substantial'.

'I'm sure it would annoy anyone'

"I'm sure it would annoy anyone, but that's just how it goes. But it would be nice to know in advance."

The issue is particularly significant for F1 drivers because of the uniquely international nature of their profession. It may also return soon if the sport is forced to move its season finale from Abu Dhabi to Imola in Italy.

Bottas spoke about the issue with Sky after the way his recent comments about the issue had been portrayed by media. He was keen to make it clear his objection is not about paying tax per se, but the way this case has been handled.

"Yeah actually I heard about this article, and it's one of these classic examples, when I explained about the situation they only took the best bits to make it really bad for me."

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