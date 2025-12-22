Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 contract could be EXTENDED beyond 2027
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 contract could be EXTENDED beyond 2027
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari future has been one of major question marks at the close of the 2025 F1 season, but has just received a significant update.
The details of the seven-time world champion's contract with Ferrari are incredibly vague, with it originally thought that his current expired at the end of the 2026 season.
According to German publication Bild, this information is incorrect and they claim that Hamilton's contract runs until the end of the 2027 season.
The contract is also said to contain a unilateral option that will allow him to continue racing for Ferrari in 2028, which would make him 43-years-old if he did decide to continue in F1.
Will Hamilton remain at Ferrari?
While Hamilton has often cut a disappointed figure in his post-race interviews – not in the least after his three consecutive Q1 exits in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the champion's attitude differs significantly behind the scenes.
According to the Frenchman, Hamilton is a motivational force within the Ferrari team and openly collaborates with the engineers to improve the car.
“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team," Vasseur explained to the media.
There has been talk, however, that 2026 could be Hamilton's last season in F1 if the Ferrari is not competitive, with the champion's future – and legacy – hinging on how successfully the team interpret this new ruleset.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
Related
Latest News
'Don't come back!' Lewis Hamilton angers Denver Broncos fans after NFL game
- 57 minutes ago
Is Max Verstappen a 'diva'? Red Bull boss reveals F1 star's true nature
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 contract could be EXTENDED beyond 2027
- 2 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli reveals Toto Wolff crisis talks
- 3 hours ago
Audi F1 boss issues 2026 debut prediction and it's not good
- 3 hours ago
FIA shutdown ANOTHER F1 loophole after Red Bull and Mercedes controversy
- Today 17:56
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december