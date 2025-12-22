Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari future has been one of major question marks at the close of the 2025 F1 season, but has just received a significant update.

The details of the seven-time world champion's contract with Ferrari are incredibly vague, with it originally thought that his current expired at the end of the 2026 season.

According to German publication Bild, this information is incorrect and they claim that Hamilton's contract runs until the end of the 2027 season.

The contract is also said to contain a unilateral option that will allow him to continue racing for Ferrari in 2028, which would make him 43-years-old if he did decide to continue in F1.

Will Hamilton remain at Ferrari?

While Hamilton has often cut a disappointed figure in his post-race interviews – not in the least after his three consecutive Q1 exits in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the champion's attitude differs significantly behind the scenes.

According to the Frenchman, Hamilton is a motivational force within the Ferrari team and openly collaborates with the engineers to improve the car.

“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team," Vasseur explained to the media.

There has been talk, however, that 2026 could be Hamilton's last season in F1 if the Ferrari is not competitive, with the champion's future – and legacy – hinging on how successfully the team interpret this new ruleset.

