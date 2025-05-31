close global

Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix weekend has hit an unexpected speed bump in Barcelona on Saturday.

The British driver's McLaren has looked dominant throughout the weekend thus far, particularly in FP3 on Saturday morning, but hit the wall before qualifying...in a very literal sense.

Formula 1 drivers have near-supernatural spatial awareness and reaction times when they're behind the wheel, but Norris demonstrated in an unguarded moment caught on camera that they sometimes switch those senses off.

That's right, he just walked straight into a wall. Just 'thunk'. Straight into it. Not dignified, is it?

Norris hits the wall in Barcelona

There's been plenty of talk in the last few weeks that the McLaren star has been rattled somewhat by team-mate Oscar Piastri's performances, particularly on Saturdays.

That narrative was put to bed somewhat by a magnificent pole lap at Monaco last weekend – probably for the best, because otherwise just strolling into a wall might not be the best look.

Then again, being distracted enough to just not notice a wall in front of you because you're busy smiling at someone might showcase an incredibly relaxed mindset.

Or not. Probably means absolutely nothing. Just enjoy watching a video of a man walking into a wall. Funny.

