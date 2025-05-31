Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix weekend has hit an unexpected speed bump in Barcelona on Saturday.
The British driver's McLaren has looked dominant throughout the weekend thus far, particularly in FP3 on Saturday morning, but hit the wall before qualifying...in a very literal sense.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat
Formula 1 drivers have near-supernatural spatial awareness and reaction times when they're behind the wheel, but Norris demonstrated in an unguarded moment caught on camera that they sometimes switch those senses off.
That's right, he just walked straight into a wall. Just 'thunk'. Straight into it. Not dignified, is it?
Norris hits the wall in Barcelona
There's been plenty of talk in the last few weeks that the McLaren star has been rattled somewhat by team-mate Oscar Piastri's performances, particularly on Saturdays.
That narrative was put to bed somewhat by a magnificent pole lap at Monaco last weekend – probably for the best, because otherwise just strolling into a wall might not be the best look.
Then again, being distracted enough to just not notice a wall in front of you because you're busy smiling at someone might showcase an incredibly relaxed mindset.
Or not. Probably means absolutely nothing. Just enjoy watching a video of a man walking into a wall. Funny.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton partnership regret as FIA announce bizarre dress-code punishment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen gives Tsunoda assessment with pancake claim
- 25 minutes ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Hamilton given Ferrari boost as Verstappen suffers unusual pedal issue
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll faces bizarre FIA penalty after Aston Martin garage trip
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat
- Today 17:08
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul