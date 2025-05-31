F1 Results Today: Verstappen smashed as McLaren dominate at Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Verstappen smashed as McLaren dominate at Spanish Grand Prix
Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix went off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon in Barcelona, with teams dialling in their race setups for most of the hour.
The talk in the buildup to the race was focused largely on the FIA's new technical directive regarding flexible front wings (to wit: they have to be less flexible than they were before), with some suggestions that the timing sheets could be shaken up somewhat.
However, with the caveat that it's 'only' practice thus far, the new regulation seems to have done very little to change up the haves and have nots at the top of the order.
Oscar Piastri set the fastest time of the session on the fast-degrading soft tyres, putting half a second into team-mate Lando Norris thanks to some porpoising issues and a full second into Max Verstappen.
Those gaps may or may not be representative, with Verstappen in particular showing pace on a pair of scrubbed tyres at the end of the session which hinted that he's closer to Piastri than the outlandish gap on the timing sheets. That being said, the front row seems like McLaren's to lose.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton struggled again behind Charles Leclerc before reporting issues with his Ferrari's gearbox at the very end of the session
F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:12.387sec
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.526s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.743s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.752s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.988s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.995s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.018s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.027s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.140s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.250s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.335s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.346s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.371s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.505s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.517s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.567s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.698s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.751s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.902s
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+2.073s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The weekend continues in Barcelona with qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 4pm (CEST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.
