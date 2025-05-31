F1 Results Today: Verstappen smashed as McLaren dominate at Spanish Grand Prix

Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix went off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon in Barcelona, with teams dialling in their race setups for most of the hour.

The talk in the buildup to the race was focused largely on the FIA's new technical directive regarding flexible front wings (to wit: they have to be less flexible than they were before), with some suggestions that the timing sheets could be shaken up somewhat.

However, with the caveat that it's 'only' practice thus far, the new regulation seems to have done very little to change up the haves and have nots at the top of the order.

Oscar Piastri set the fastest time of the session on the fast-degrading soft tyres, putting half a second into team-mate Lando Norris thanks to some porpoising issues and a full second into Max Verstappen.

Those gaps may or may not be representative, with Verstappen in particular showing pace on a pair of scrubbed tyres at the end of the session which hinted that he's closer to Piastri than the outlandish gap on the timing sheets. That being said, the front row seems like McLaren's to lose.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton struggled again behind Charles Leclerc before reporting issues with his Ferrari's gearbox at the very end of the session

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.387sec 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.526s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.743s 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.752s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.988s 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.995s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.018s 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.027s 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.140s 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.250s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.335s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.346s 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.371s 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.505s 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.517s 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.567s 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.698s 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.751s 19 Alex Albon Williams +1.902s 20 Ollie Bearman Haas +2.073s

Is there F1 today?

The weekend continues in Barcelona with qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 4pm (CEST).

