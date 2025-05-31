close global

F1 Results Today: Verstappen smashed as McLaren dominate at Spanish Grand Prix

Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix went off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon in Barcelona, with teams dialling in their race setups for most of the hour.

The talk in the buildup to the race was focused largely on the FIA's new technical directive regarding flexible front wings (to wit: they have to be less flexible than they were before), with some suggestions that the timing sheets could be shaken up somewhat.

However, with the caveat that it's 'only' practice thus far, the new regulation seems to have done very little to change up the haves and have nots at the top of the order.

Oscar Piastri set the fastest time of the session on the fast-degrading soft tyres, putting half a second into team-mate Lando Norris thanks to some porpoising issues and a full second into Max Verstappen.

Those gaps may or may not be representative, with Verstappen in particular showing pace on a pair of scrubbed tyres at the end of the session which hinted that he's closer to Piastri than the outlandish gap on the timing sheets. That being said, the front row seems like McLaren's to lose.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton struggled again behind Charles Leclerc before reporting issues with his Ferrari's gearbox at the very end of the session

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:12.387sec
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.526s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.743s
4George RussellMercedes+0.752s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.988s
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.995s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.018s
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.027s
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.140s
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.250s
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.335s
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.346s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.371s
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.505s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.517s
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.567s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.698s
18Esteban OconHaas+1.751s
19Alex AlbonWilliams+1.902s
20Ollie BearmanHaas+2.073s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The weekend continues in Barcelona with qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 4pm (CEST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

