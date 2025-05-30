close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, May 31, as round nine of the 2025 championship gets underway.

Formula 1 returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for potentially the last time in its role as the Spanish GP ahead of Madrid's entry to the calendar next year.

During its time as a championship event, the Spanish GP has been won from pole position in Barcelona 24 times out of the last 34 races, making qualifying vital this weekend.

Ferrari appeared stronger early on in Friday's practice running, although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton struggled in FP2, only finishing eleventh-fastest.

The Scuderia will be hoping for a successful grand prix to round off the European triple-header however given Hamilton's successful record at the track and the impressive form of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque has earned a reputation as one of the strongest qualifiers on the grid alongside reigning champion Max Verstappen and current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Piastri and Verstappen have shared six of the eight grand prix pole positions so far in 2025, with Lando Norris claiming the other two.

But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position around the Barcelona track?

F1 Qualifying times - Spanish Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 31, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times

Qualifying - Saturday, May 24 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)3:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)9:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
*SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.

The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

