F1 Qualifying Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, May 31, as round nine of the 2025 championship gets underway.
Formula 1 returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for potentially the last time in its role as the Spanish GP ahead of Madrid's entry to the calendar next year.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen and title rival post IDENTICAL times as Hamilton suffers at Spanish Grand Prix
During its time as a championship event, the Spanish GP has been won from pole position in Barcelona 24 times out of the last 34 races, making qualifying vital this weekend.
Ferrari appeared stronger early on in Friday's practice running, although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton struggled in FP2, only finishing eleventh-fastest.
The Scuderia will be hoping for a successful grand prix to round off the European triple-header however given Hamilton's successful record at the track and the impressive form of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
The Monegasque has earned a reputation as one of the strongest qualifiers on the grid alongside reigning champion Max Verstappen and current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri.
Piastri and Verstappen have shared six of the eight grand prix pole positions so far in 2025, with Lando Norris claiming the other two.
But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position around the Barcelona track?
F1 Qualifying times - Spanish Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 31, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times
Qualifying - Saturday, May 24 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|9:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Saturday
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|*Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|*Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.
The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 51 minutes ago
F1 Today: Hamilton delivers Ferrari radio update as team boss makes honest assessment
- 1 hour ago
McLaren starlet at risk of race BAN
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen and title rival post IDENTICAL times as Hamilton suffers at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Barcelona
- 3 hours ago
FIA summon three F1 teams ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- Today 16:22
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul