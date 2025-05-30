close global

Spanish Grand Prix protest planned as F1 track faces major opposition

A protest against the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix - which will take place in Madrid next year - has been planned by several groups whose aim is to stop the construction of the new Formula 1 circuit.

Next season the Spanish GP will be held in the capital city around the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre in the Barajas district, and will be the home of the grand prix until 2035.

However, a local platform Stop F1 Madrid have planned a rally for June 7th to protest against the new circuit, which coincides with the official presentation of the circuit.

The group is made up of residents from Canillas, Las Cárcavas, Valdebebas, and San Lorenzo alongside Ecologists in Action, Extinction Rebellion and the Madrid Tree Roundtable.

Their list of grievances include levels of noise, pollution, disruption to local residents over the next decade, encroachment on green spaces and a lack of consultation on the track’s development.

What can F1 bring to the city of Madrid?

However, in the comments section of the original report on the Stop F1 Madrid protest, one resident argued the positives of the grand prix and the benefits it could bring to people who live in the city.

“I don't agree that everything is bad. These types of projects bring a lot of capital, jobs, and tourism to Madrid,” they wrote.

Madrid also follows in the footsteps of major cities such as Miami who have hosted an F1 race, and the impact has been largely positive on the city.

According to F1, the race has contributed over $1 billion to the local economy during the past three years, and the grand prix has also benefited the community.

South Florida Motorsports have invested in STEM education programming in schools and curated internship programs with college students from the local area, amongst other local initiatives.

GPFans have contacted F1 for a statement on the planned protest and Stop F1 Madrid's grievances.

