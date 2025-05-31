close global

F1 25 game launches UNIQUE mode as players can race as Brad Pitt... but there is a twist

The latest instalment of the Formula 1 video game, F1 25, has launched with an interesting addition included to promote the F1 movie.

'F1' stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, an unlikely 'has-been' and rookie driver duo, and is due for release on June 25.

F1 25 has been developed by Codemasters but published by EA Sports and built up a lot of hype around its release due to the fact that it would be the first game to feature icon of the sport Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red.

Fans and gamers can now play as Hamilton racing for the Scuderia and should they wish, also jump into Brad Pitt's seat thanks to his role as an F1 driver in the upcoming Apple movie.

Having spent 12 seasons racing with Mercedes, Hamilton made the monumental career decision to switch to the legendary Italian outfit for 2025 and beyond.

F1 25 integrates F1 movie into latest game release

To celebrate the 40-year-old's shock move, F1 25 featured the champion as the cover star for the Iconic Edition, an alternative version of the game which is available to purchase alongside the regular standard release which has been uninterrupted since 2008.

One exciting element available on the Iconic Edition is the option to race with the fictional APXGP F1 team, a feature which can not be accessed on the standard version of the game, although is set to become available via downloadable content.

Players who purchase the F1 25 Iconic Edition will have the opportunity to adopt the role of either APXGP drivers, Sonny Hayes or Joshua Pearce, and play out scenarios from the movie after its' release next month.

The enhanced gameplay doesn't stop there, fan-favourite story mode ‘Braking Point’ will also return having been absent from the racing series since F1 23, with players able to begin the next chapter in the story of fictional team, Konnersport.

Much like the F1 movie, realism is something F1 25 prides itself on, having added five more circuits from the F1 calendar- Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka and Imola.

