Williams star admits cringeworthy moments after exclusive F1 movie screening

Williams Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has teased some cringeworthy moments after an exclusive screening of the upcoming F1 movie.

The 30-year-old joined the majority of his racing colleagues in Monaco earlier this week to view the driver premiere of the eagerly awaited film, starring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and featuring seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton as one of the projects many producers.

Speaking in Monaco to media including GPFans, Sainz revealed his mostly positive first impression of the new blockbuster, saying: "I truly enjoyed it. I think for us F1 experts we're going to see things that we sometimes see with Netflix that are a bit Hollywood-esque."

"It will do very well for the people that don’t know anything about Formula 1."

However, Sainz joined many of his F1 rivals in admitting that at times, he felt it was slightly unrealistic despite Hamilton's involvement in the film.

"For the hardcore fan and for journalists and us, we will see things that are perhaps a bit too American or a bit too Hollywood, but honestly I enjoyed the whole film. There were things that really surprised me and the team have done an outstanding job in putting together I think a very good Hollywood movie... but let’s see what the people think."

What to expect from the F1 movie

When pushed over which elements of the movie Sainz deemed to be ‘too Hollywood’, he refused to give specific examples, citing his inability to expose the project having been given the privilege of an exclusive first screening.

The Williams star did reveal that certain moments in the eagerly anticipated picture left him cringing, admitting: "There were just a couple of icks but honestly not as many as I thought.

"They warned us also they said, ‘guys, we love your sport, we are in love with your sport but this is Hollywood’."

The Spaniard also touched on his own involvement in the project, giving away a moment for fans to look out for upon the public release of 'F1' on June 25, 2025.

"I think you will see one part you will laugh. It’s not on the grid, it’s in a nightclub, I’m not in the scene either I don’t even appear."

Sainz concluded his thoughts on the movie on a positive note, implying that the project would have done its job, 'as long as it attracts new fans.'

