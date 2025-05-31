Verstappen gives Tsunoda assessment with pancake claim
Verstappen gives Tsunoda assessment with pancake claim
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a surprising verdict over the abilities of his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Christian Horner's F1 driver duo will be likely to have two very different race experiences during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen starts from P3 and Tsunoda lines up plum last in P20.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari boost as Verstappen suffers unusual pedal issue
Verstappen has complained of the difficulties he faces this season piloting the infamously tricky RB21 which already defeated Liam Lawson and is now starting to trigger questions over Tsunoda's future as he also appears to have failed to overcome the challenge of inhabiting the second Red Bull seat.
Tsunoda's dismal Q1 exit on Saturday came as a shock even to him, the Japanese racer taking to team radio to express his confusion having completed a clean lap in his mind.
The 25-year-old even finished behind Franco Colapinto who failed to complete the session having experienced an issue which saw him forced to abandon his Alpine in the pit-lane.
Despite questions over Tsunoda's future already circulating thanks to his recent struggles, Verstappen has now rushed to the defence of his team-mate after the shock P20 result in qualifying.
Speaking to media after Saturday's session in Barcelona, Verstappen said: "Yuki is no pancake."
"This has obviously been going on for a long time. Maybe that is also a sign.
"Of what? You can fill in that yourself," seemingly referring to the driveability, or lack thereof, of the RB21.
Red Bull facing F1 demotion after dismal Spanish GP qualifying
The Dutchman had to accept defeat on Saturday as McLaren locked out the front row for the first time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1998, with the papaya outfit going from strength to strength despite the FIA's clampdown on flexi-wings at the ninth championship round.
Red Bull had hoped the new technical directive introduced in Spain by F1's governing body would reduce McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' standings, but so far, that does not look likely to happen anytime soon.
It is not out of the question for Verstappen to pull off a characteristically bold lunge to overtake Lando Norris for P2 off the starting line on Sunday, but given McLaren's pace in 2025, a victory would prove a challenge.
At the circuit where the grand prix has been won from pole position 24 times at the last 34 races, the reigning champion has his work cut out, but what could prove even more costly for Red Bull in Barcelona is Tsunoda's near-impossible feat of making it up into the points.
With Ferrari just one point behind them in the constructors' standings ahead of Sunday, Verstappen's claims over the state of their car could prove costly for Red Bull and an issue which is only going to get worse.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen gives Tsunoda assessment with pancake claim
- 26 minutes ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Hamilton given Ferrari boost as Verstappen suffers unusual pedal issue
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll faces bizarre FIA penalty after Aston Martin garage trip
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat
- Today 17:08
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul