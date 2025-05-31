Red Bull chief Christian Horner has hinted that Yuki Tsunoda may not be with the team in 2026.

The team's second driver spot has been in flux since Sergio Perez's precipitous drop-off in performance since early last season, with the Mexican replaced over the winter.

Perez's popularity with fans and sponsors, especially in Central America, may have kept him in his role longer than his performance dictated, but the team have appeared determined not to repeat that mistake.

Liam Lawson, ditched after just two races with the senior team after stretches replacing Daniel Ricciardo first through injury (2023) and then performance (2024) was yanked back down to Racing Bulls with haste this year.

Horner: Tsunoda needs to step up

That decision opened the door for Tsunoda to make the leap to the senior team, where he's so far acquitted himself in a reasonable fashion – although still comfortably behind Verstappen.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Horner said to Bild: "Personally, Yuki is a great fit for the team. He's a good guy who contributes well in the garage. But if he wants to be considered for next year, he needs to improve further."

That warning won't be anything Tsunoda didn't already know, particularly given the cut-throat way the team operates its race seat opposite Verstappen, but has made his situation more stark.

Lawson has done little with Racing Bulls to push for a recall to the senior squad, often being outpaced and outraced by rookie team-mate Isack Hadjar, who may be next in line for promotion.

