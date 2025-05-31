Ferrari blasted over 'toothpaste' livery ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari have been mocked ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix after revealing an exclusive new paint colour on social media.

The iconic Italian outfit currently competes across multiple racing disciplines including the World Endurance Championship and F1.

The Scuderia boasts an 86-year-old legacy and the iconic shade of red they have continuously raced under has become synonymous with the brand.

Ahead of this weekend's F1 Spanish GP, Ferrari's social media channels went multi-disciplinary to promote their new 'Rosso Racing' paint shade, inspired by their success in F1 and WEC.

The Instagram post read: "The heartbeat of Ferrari’s racing soul: the Rosso Racing paint.

"Now available across the entire model range, this new exclusive colour—offered in matte (Opaco) or glossy (Lucido) finishes—is inspired by the pure adrenaline of the track.

"Opaco mirrors the bold livery of the new #FerrariSF25 Formula 1 model, while the Lucido takes its inspiration from the victorious #Ferrari499PHypercar."

Ferrari tribute highlights F1 fan fury

The new shade was demonstrated on the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, a two-seater inspired by classic Ferrari models which features a naturally aspirated V12 engine and hard top.

Despite the release of the exclusive colour celebrating their SF-25 F1 car, fans of the pinnacle of motorsport did not look upon the post favourably, instead taking it as an opportunity to poke fun at the distinct difference in the F1 livery.

The social media post contained a slideshow of images of the sleek Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, followed by the SF-25 and then rounded off with the Scuderia's Le Mans Hypercar, the Ferrari 499P.

One fan highlighted the red, blue and white F1 livery, making an unfavourable comparison to toothpaste. The comment read: "Cool car, toothpaste, cool car", suggesting the F1 model was the worst of the three.

Another clearly agreed, saying: "I love the white stripe but get rid of the blue for heaven’s sake."

F1 cars have always heavily featured sponsors on their machinery but it could be argued that never has a livery change angered fans more than the introduction of the HP blue on Ferrari's F1 car.

Another social media user summed up the common opinion in the comments, writing: "F1 hp logo and the white stripe looks bad."

Not everyone was disappointed though, with one fan saying: "Power, elegance, and performance in one frame—this is next level!"

Last time out at the Monaco GP, home hero Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari's best finish in the 2025 season so far, earning P2 in the principality.

The European triple-header concludes this weekend in Barcelona where Ferrari looked strong early on, and given Lewis Hamilton's stellar record around the track, further success could perhaps be on the cards this weekend.

Whether the Scuderia can finally get over their teething issues with Hamilton or not remains to be seen, but perhaps the one thing F1 fans can agree on is that blue has no place on a Ferrari!

