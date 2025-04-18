FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after 'dangerous' Saudi Grand Prix incident

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an official FIA verdict after an incident during FP2 at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The moment was described as 'dangerous' by the driver of the car affected, Alex Albon, although the stewards have now determined that the incident was not dangerous, with no penalty issued.

Hamilton appeared to block Albon while on a flying lap in practice, with the Williams star having to take avoiding action while swearing over the radio and making the claim that the move was 'dangerous'.

Now, Formula 1's governing body have released an official statement confirming the race stewards' decision surrounding the incident, with no further action being taken against Hamilton.

The stewards heard from both Hamilton and Albon, and stated that the champion unnecessarily impeded the Williams at Turn 17.

However, because the stewards did not deem the impeding as dangerous, after Albon stated he had the car under control and revealed retrospectively that there was no danger of an incident, Hamilton has not been awarded a penalty.

Albon further confirmed that he had seen Hamilton in front of him at the previous corner, but was shocked to find the Ferrari in its position at Turn 17.

Hamilton looking to bounce back in Jeddah

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton also irked the man he replaced at Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz issuing a warning to the Brit to not let cars through at a certain part of the track.

However, it was Hamilton's incident with the other Williams car of Albon that caught the stewards' attention, prompting an investigation, although no penalty has been issued.

Hamilton is hoping for a solid weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after his first few races in the Ferrari have not gone to plan, only scoring 25 points from his first four grand prix weekends with the team.

The seven-time champion is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' standings, behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

