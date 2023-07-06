Norris TAKES AIM at Hamilton ahead of Silverstone showdown

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 July 2023 08:57

Lando Norris has set his sights on fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend, after he stated his desire to be the "top Brit".

The two British drivers have enjoyed some intense battles on track throughout their shared time in F1 with the latest coming last weekend in Austria.

READ MORE: Wolff keen to see F1 CHEATS caught out by new FIA clampdown

Hamilton picked up multiple track limit violations while trying to defend from Norris during the early stages of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix with the two pushing each other on.

Norris recorded his and McLaren's best finish of the season with a P4 classification, and with Hamilton finishing in P8 thanks to a post-race penalty, the 23-year-old is eyeing up the F1 veteran this weekend.

Battle of the Brits

"We definitely had the upper hand this weekend [in Austria]," Norris said (via BBC Sport).

"Every other weekend they've been ahead, so I don't want to say all of a sudden we're ahead of Mercedes.

"Austria has always been our best race of the season, but we did take a step forward. Silverstone is full of high-speed corners which are a bit of a strength of ours, but maybe not straight-line braking, which is another."

Mercedes struggled for pace in Austria while McLaren took a step forward

Norris then set his sights on Hamilton and Mercedes ahead of his home race at Silverstone, stating: "I would say [we have] good potential to compete against them again and for me to be top Brit.

"That would be a pretty cool thing to do at Silverstone.

"There's a bit of pressure that you want to make sure you perform for everyone because it's your home race and it's one you feel you should do well at."

READ MORE: Hamilton reacts to CONTROVERSIAL FIA punishment on Instagram