Wolff DEMANDS 'no stone unturned' at Mercedes to stop Red Bull dominance

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 21:57

Toto Wolff has demanded that Mercedes search every nook and cranny to make the W14 as fast as Red Bull.

Max Verstappen won his sixth race on the bounce at the British Grand Prix but behind him came Lando Norris in a vastly-improved McLaren which emulates many of the RB19's key features.

Lewis Hamilton couldn't pass the younger Brit despite being on soft tyres compared to Norris' hards at a safety car restart and George Russell failed to pass Oscar Piastri for fourth behind them.

Wolff, while impressed by McLaren's sudden speed, is not pleased that his team can't find the same correct answers as their customer outfit.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 14th Silverstone podium, but would have hoped for more than third behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Wolff: It looks like a Red Bull

"I think what you see on the outside, which is only half the information, is that the car looks like a Red Bull," Wolff said.

"This type of design seems to be on the right path, but getting there it's easier said than done.

"Each of us had cars that looked like Red Bull's in the wind tunnel and they just didn't measure up performance-wise.

"We should leave no stone unturned and maybe look at it again because another team (McLaren) just found another second in performance (and we haven’t)."

