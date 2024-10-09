close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK

Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK

Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK

Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has become embroiled in the 2024 US election, with one presidential candidate revealing their love for the F1 legend.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, and is largely considered to be one of the greatest stars the sport has ever seen.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit bombshell emerges as CORRUPTION charge made

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut BLOCKED over Mercedes contract complication

The Brit leads the all-time lists for grand prix wins, pole positions and podiums, and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most amount of world championship titles.

Hamilton is set to follow in Schumacher's footsteps next season, when he joins Ferrari in an attempt to go one better than the German legend and claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Kamala Harris puts faith in Hamilton

Now, US election hopeful Kamala Harris has revealed she is a fan of the 39-year-old, who originates from Stevenage.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Harris revealed that her and her family love F1, with a particular British driver gaining yet more celebrity support.

"We love it, our whole family does," she said.

"Actually, I haven't been able to watch it a lot recently because I am campaigning because also depending on where they're driving, the time of day, you gotta wake up."

When asked who her favourite driver was, Harris defiantly responded: "Lewis Hamilton of course. He's leaving Mercedes.

"You should watch it," she said to the host. "Once you start, you should see it, you might get hooked."

READ MORE: Hamilton overcomes 'problem' as Mercedes star issues major health update

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Michael Schumacher
Hamilton set for NEW 2025 ROLE away from Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set for NEW 2025 ROLE away from Ferrari

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton 'FIGHT' discussed as F1 star provides huge legal update
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton 'FIGHT' discussed as F1 star provides huge legal update

  • Today 18:56

Latest News

F1 Superstars

Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK

  • 29 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Huge Ricciardo update emerges after Drive to Survive BOMBSHELL

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set for NEW 2025 ROLE away from Ferrari

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton 'FIGHT' discussed as F1 star provides huge legal update

  • Today 18:56
FIA News

FIA announces NEW boss in major leadership change

  • Today 17:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x