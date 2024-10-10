Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has dropped a huge clue on what the future could hold for him in Formula 1, amid talk that he could leave either his current team or the sport.
The Dutchman has enjoyed huge dominance in F1 in recent years, winning three consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2023.
Verstappen is on track for a fourth title, too, currently topping the 2024 standings by 52 points, although McLaren star Lando Norris is trying his best to turn that deficit around.
Red Bull's recent struggles on track have made that a genuine possibility, with the title battle looking as though it could go right down to the wire.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
Red Bull's on-track struggles have left Verstappen cutting a frustrated figure, leading to an X-rated assessment of his car's performance in a recent press conference.
Verstappen was punished by the FIA for this, to which he responded by threatening that he could leave F1 due to 'silly' rules.
Of course, the Dutchman has also been linked with Mercedes throughout 2024, with Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari next year.
Now, though, Verstappen has offered a big clue about his future, claiming that he doesn't want his career to be shaped by changing teams.
"I'm not thinking about it at the moment because there is still so much I want to improve this year and everything that comes in the future is still a long way away," Verstappen told Sky Italia.
"That is not something I am worried about at the moment."
The three-time champion added: "I have been with this team for a very long time now and of course, every driver ultimately wants to win.
"It is very easy to change teams, but I don't want my career to be shaped by it. I don't want to compete for four or five different teams."
