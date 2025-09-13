Verstappen blows rivals away with INSANE Nurburgring qualifying time

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen wrapped up his first qualifying session in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) with a solid performance.

While he finished sixth overall in the CUP3 class, he was the quickest among the amateur drivers piloting detuned machines.

Saturday marks Verstappen’s debut race on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife. Since he only holds Permit B—granted after completing a course and passing a written exam—he will be driving a detuned Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. The Dutchman even had to take driving lessons before the race, something that left former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher furious.

If he manages 14 clean laps during the race, which is available to watch live and free, he’ll be eligible to apply for Permit A, which would allow the four-time world champion to compete with GT3 cars on this renowned circuit.

Max Verstappen was fastest of the detuned Porsches at the Nurburgring

Verstappen fastest in his own class

Verstappen’s Lionspeed GP entry, the No. 980 Porsche, has been detuned to 300hp from its usual 425hp. It’s no surprise he didn’t claim pole position overall in CUP3, given the limitations.

His best lap clocked in at 10:21.591, placing him behind competitors in cars numbered No. 959 from Sorg Rennsport, No. 962 from W&S Motorsport, No. 940 from Adrenalin, No. 945 from Renazzo, and No. 949 from Sorg Rennsport.

Still, he emerged as the fastest in his specific category—the amateur drivers vying for Permit A with less powerful machines. To put his achievement in perspective, he finished only 15.376 seconds off the pace set by the No. 959 entry, a remarkable feat considering the power deficit.

The 65th ADAC ACAS Cup, which is the seventh round of the NLS, is set to begin at 12:00 PM local time 11pm (UK time) this afternoon.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari pain as F1 team announce new signing

READ MORE: Wolf to Audi! F1 team poach key manager from rivals

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related